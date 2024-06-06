CJ Stroud Admits to Finding the CFB to NFL Transition Much Easier Than Expected

Making the jump from college football star to NFL rookie sensation is no easy feat. Dreams get crushed and egos inflated along the way. But for CJ Stroud, going from the big man on campus at Ohio State to the bright lights of the Houston Texans has been a smooth ride, all thanks to his self-belief and rock-solid confidence.

Advertisement

CJ Stroud’s meteoric rise has left the football world in awe. But for the young gunslinger, the secret sauce is simple: “Be Yourself.” In a recent podcast appearance on “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game“, Stroud shared his philosophy on navigating the NFL using a brilliant basketball analogy.

The Texans’ QB asked the others if they had noticed how people say the 3-point line in the NBA seems further than it really is, making it tough to score threes. However, when one actually steps up and takes those shots, they start knocking ’em down.

It’s a powerful message for anyone who’s been told their dreams are too big or even their ambitions too high to reach. Instead of listening to those negative voices saying the path ahead is too difficult, Stroud’s mantra is straightforward: have the confidence to take the shot, and the rest will follow.

Applying that same unshakable self-belief to his NFL transition, Stroud refused to be intimidated by the daunting challenge.

“I expected it to be hard, but I embraced it,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Man, I’m going to go out there and just try to be me.’“

And that’s exactly what the rookie phenom did – he balled out, letting his talent and confidence guide him through the choppy waters of the pro ranks, just like he’d always done. Stroud didn’t let the pressure or doubters get to him; he stepped up and knocked down those metaphorical three-pointers with ease.

How CJ Stroud’s Film Room Obsession Sets Him Apart

In a league where confidence can often be mistaken for hubris, CJ Stroud’s unwavering belief in himself and his abilities has quickly become a rallying cry for the Texans faithful.

For a rookie phenom like CJ Stroud, the transition to the NFL was never going to be a cakewalk. But if there’s one edge the young QB has over his peers, it’s his unwavering dedication to the film room.

Whether it’s before practice or after, one can bet their bottom dollar that Stroud is glued to the game footage, obsessively analyzing every play, every formation, every tendril of information that could give him the slightest advantage on the field.

“It’s like you went for a math test and you knew all the cheat codes,” he explains with a sly grin. “Like you already know the cheat to the formulas.”

For Stroud, that maniacal attention to detail is more than just a competitive edge – it’s a way of life. In a league where defenses are constantly evolving, where offensive tendencies are dissected and exploited with ruthless precision, the young quarterback understands that preparedness is key.

But even for a talent like Stroud, the transition to the NFL hasn’t been without its hiccups. As he candidly shared, one aspect of the professional game that gave him pause was the intricate playcalling system. “They give you intercoms, in college it’s just signals,” he explained, a hint of residual frustration creeping into his voice. “It’s hard bro. Tough. It’s still tough.”

As the Houston Texans gear up for the 2024-25 season, the hopes and expectations riding on Stroud’s broad shoulders are only going to intensify. But for a player who has already defied the odds and silenced the doubters time and time again, the pressure is just another opportunity to shine.