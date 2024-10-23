DeAndre Hopkins Used Taylor Swift To Hint His Move To the Chiefs, 4 Days Before It Was Officially Announced

With the acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins, the Chiefs have shown that the team is not playing around with the three-peat slogan. They certainly don’t want to fall behind in production numbers now that Patrick Mahomes & Co. has received a 6-0 headstart.

Andy Reid’s intricate planning to sign DeAndre was evident from the receiver’s Instagram profile. It appears that the two parties were already in talks even before the wide receiver played his last game as a Titan.

Hopkins before the Bills matchup dumped a bunch of photos and videos on his Instagram. In one of his videos, he was seen playing Taylor Swift’s ’22’ in his car and his family was dancing to it.

What made things more interesting was that he captioned the carousel by writing, “Rumor has it.”

Now that the trade has been finalized, internet sleuths were quick to link the two incidents together and suggest that DeAndre Hopkins was in talks to get traded to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs not only received a star wide receiver but they also did that in what appears to be an unfair trade. According to the trade, KC has traded up their fifth-round pick which could be upgraded to a fourth-round pick if they make the Super Bowl and if Hopkins plays 60 percent of their remaining matchups. All of this while the Titans pay Hopkins $2.5 million of his contract.

Chiefs become the Avengers of the league after DeAndre Hopkins trade

The Chiefs snuck this trade right under everyone’s nose and there couldn’t have been a perfect match. With almost 2/3rd of the season still left, Hopkins has plenty of time to prepare himself for the bumpy playoff games.

Moreover, by the time the Chiefs enter the postseason, it is believed that Hollywood Brown would have some real chances to return further bolstering Patrick Mahomes’ receiving corps.

Not only that but with Isiah Pacheco likely returning for the week 8 matchup and Kareem Hunt already making the running game look strong, the Chiefs would be a force to reckon with.

Although by the looks of it, the Chiefs not only appear to be a Super Bowl team but also a team that could go unbeaten all season. If they do that would make them the first ever team to go undefeated.