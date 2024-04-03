“I Did Not Fart”: Despite Issuing Clarification, Dan Orlovsky Gets Roasted by His Wife After Pat McAfee Show Incident

ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky found himself at the center of a social media trolling session after what appeared to be a loud fart during an interview on The Pat McAfee show. He nonchalantly denied the incident despite the unmistakable sound. Especially after considering Orlovsky’s previous ‘fartgate’ moment, during a 2022 episode of MNC, fans were reluctant to accept his denial. Even his wife joined in on the fun.

Dan Orlovsky’s wife, Tiffany, likely found herself in fits of laughter while sitting on her sofa at home. She was convinced that Dan has indeed farted after hearing the sound coming from Dan’s side of the camera and wasted no time texting about it.

The former Texans quarterback’s denial, “I did not fart,” only added to Tiffany’s humor. She joked about sharing the viral clip with their children and even teased Dan by asking if he wanted her to buy him some “dude wipes” Moreover, when Orlovsky, who claimed to be a “brutally” honest guy, recounted the entire conversation with Tiffany to the NFL crew on ESPN, they couldn’t contain their laughter, in a video posted by ESPN NFL.

Those who know about Dan Orlovsky’s antics over the years are quite familiar with his peculiarities. Fans have seen him do things from sniffing Molly Qerim’s shoes to having questionable personal hygiene habits. Here’s how it unfolded on the show with Pat McAfee.

Pat McAfee Wasn’t Going To Let Dan Orlovsky Forget the Incident

Pat McAfee and Orlovsky were having a conversation about comparing Caitlyn Clark to Wayne Gretzky for excelling in both passing and assists when he appeared to let out a fart. Pat, who was caught off guard, couldn’t help but exclaim, “Dan! Dan! Another farting Dan Orlovsky situation just took place!”

Orlovsky, on the other hand, pretended not to understand why McAfee and the crew suddenly bursted into laughter and maintained a straight face. McAfee then cried out that his rear end was speaking, carrying on the joke.

“Your butt just farted into the phone again like you were on Monday Night Football.” Pat added, “You remember Monday Night Football when you had your microphone and you went to sneeze and you bent down and it caught your fart?”

The former NFL quarterback persisted in his charade despite the crew members taunting him with light-hearted jokes. After some banter, McAfee ended up playing the clip to settle the matter once and for all. Only then Dan Orlovsky admitted that it indeed sounded like a fart but said it was actually the sound of his windshield wipers. He is simply incredible.