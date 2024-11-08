“Stefon Diggs Really Helped Josh Allen In His Career”: Ryan Fitzpatrick On Whether the Bills Are Better Off Without Diggs

To date, no one really knows why Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills parted ways. From Diggs being surplus to the offense to the Bills being at loggerheads with the WR’s personality, multiple theories have floated. But what is generally believed is that Stefon really helped Josh Allen grow as a playmaker – a notion confirmed yet again by former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

In the latest edition of “Fitz & Whit”, Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed with the popular belief that Stefon Diggs played a major role in helping Josh Allen reach the level he is today in his career.

In his first two seasons with the Bills, Josh put up performances that didn’t scream world-class. But the moment Diggs was signed by the Bills, Josh went from never breaching the 20-TD mark to three consecutive seasons of 35+ TDs.

Stefon also reaped the benefits, as he was the receiver with the most receptions in this period. Fitzpatrick pointed this out and noted that the duo was a “true number 1” pairing that grew together.

“Stefon Diggs really helped Josh in his career. When they brought Stefon Diggs, it was a true number one. They grew together, and Stefon showed him the way and it was amazing how he changed the trajectory of Josh’s career…”

Fitzpatrick believes one of the key reasons behind the duo’s success was how demanding Diggs was as a player. The former NFL playmaker noted that Diggs is one of the most confident receivers out there who constantly demands the ball from the QBs and does the magic himself.

While his proactiveness did work for three years, Diggs’ exit from the Bills setup unfortunately was also due to the same reason.

Why Stefon Diggs leaving was necessary for Josh Allen

Receivers who always demand the ball either help the QBs by making their lives simple or stifle the creativity of the playmakers. As Fitzpatrick noted, Josh Allen is undeniably one of the best QBs in the league.

While Diggs helped him elevate in stature, Allen and the Bills offense also outgrew Stefon, claimed Fitzpatrick. He thus argued that letting Diggs go freed up Josh Allen, as he could now throw to the receiver who was open rather than look for Diggs at all times.

“He no longer has his dominant number one guy, but he also doesn’t have that feeling on third and six if it was one-on-one on both sides to think that he had to throw it to one guy. Now he’s throwing it to the open guy. He’s making those decisions as he sees things. And I think as a quarterback that frees you up a little bit.”

Josh Allen’s exceptional passing game makes it easy for him to pass to all areas of the park at his current level. This also makes the Bills offense unpredictable. It was more of a one-trick solution when Diggs was there.

What’s encouraging for Bills fans are the results. Without their star WR, the Bills are top of the AFC East. Josh Allen has also not shown a drop off as he has scored 17 TDs in eight games with just two INTs. His efficiency is still intact without Diggs’ presence.

Not many could have seen this coming when Diggs was let go by the Bills. So kudos to the Buffalo management for taking the leap of faith and believing in themselves. The results so far are rightly in their favor.