Brandin Cooks Trade: Shannon Sharpe Reckons Botched Texans Wide Receiver Trade Is a Dumb Error By Jerry Jones

There were numerous trade rumors before the trade deadline; some of them materialized while others turned out to be false. One of them involves Brandin cooks. There were speculations that Dallas would acquire Brandin from the Texans, but the deal didn’t go through.

Brandin Cooks, a wide receiver that began his career with the New Orleans Saints, has already been traded four times. Cooks would have provided the Dallas offense with excellent depth. In his nine-year NFL career, Cooks has six seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards, including a 1,037-yard campaign in 2021.

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys tried their best to acquire a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. The Cowboys and Houston Texans talked about a deal for Brandin Cooks “until the final minutes” of the deadline.

However, a disagreement over draft compensation and Cooks’ $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023 stopped the trade from being completed before 4 p.m.

The 29-year-old doesn’t seem pleased that he wasn’t traded. He skipped practice on Tuesday, raising questions about his future with the team

Also Read: Multibillionaire Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For Wearing The NFL Blind Referee’s Costume In A Halloween Party

Shannon Sharpe Is Livid With The Cowboys For Not Acquiring Brandin Cooks

Shannon Sharpe discussed the post-trade deadline and criticized Dallas for their decision, saying Dallas should not have let Brandin go because he would have been a great asset to Dallas in the future.

Cowboys fail to acquire Texans WR Brandin Cooks before the trade deadline, @ShannonSharpe weighs in: “Brandin Cooks is a bonafide deep threat. He has six, 1,000 yards seasons in 8 years, the man produces. Jerry Jones should’ve made the move.” pic.twitter.com/EO9T6u0vGo — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 2, 2022

If you wanted someone, you should have gone after him earlier, Sharpe continued, “you knew that the deadline is approaching you Know that it is 4 PM why the hell did you wait till the last bell.”

He went on to claim that, “a true deep threat is Brandin Cooks. In eight years, he has six seasons with 1,000 yards. Jerry Jones ought to have taken the action.”

In his three seasons with the Saints, this wide receiver had two seasons with 1,000 yards or more. He caught passes from players like Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor, and Davis Mills during his only season with Tom Brady, and he had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons during his first two seasons with the Texans.

Also Read: Bradley Chubb Net Worth: How Much Did He Make From Broncos in 4 Years Of His Career?