“Cliche of Exercise, Diet & Rest”: Sean McVay’s Mantra for Success

Sean McVay’s approach to coaching extends beyond the football field, covering a holistic view of “exercise, diet, and rest.” The Los Angeles Rams head coach understands that his own physical well-being directly impacts his ability to lead and motivate his team effectively.

In a recent appearance on “The Athletic NFL” podcast, McVay shared insights into his personal philosophy. He revealed how his perspective on success has evolved, particularly regarding the importance of self-composure. Once a believer in the ‘work at all costs’ mentality, McVay now dismisses that notion as misguided.

He’s come to realize that his role demands qualities that stem from maintaining healthy habits like patience, understanding, and clear communication.

“When your job is to deal with people and to be patient and to be understanding and to communicate, to listen, to understand. You got to establish healthy habits that are in alignment with sustaining this when there are a lot of external stressors that the season entails.”

The Rams head coach has developed strategies to manage stress and maintain composure. Whenever he faces an irritable situation, he steps back and engages himself in workouts, breathing exercises, walks, or sauna sessions. These practices allow him to find composure in high-pressure situations.

McVay even emphasized the importance of positive self-talk, recognizing that his mental state directly influences his leadership capabilities. Moreover, this belief isn’t just talk, the head coach walks the walk. Fans might recall his display of physical fitness when he completed 100 pushups in just four minutes.

McVay Once Made 100 Push-Ups in Under 4 Minutes Look Easy

Sean McVay’s journey from college wide receiver to NFL head coach is an example of his lifelong commitment to fitness. Despite 17 years passing since his days catching passes for the Miami RedHawks, McVay’s athletic ability remains evident in his coaching style.

Unlike many other coaches, Sean McVay actively participates in team drills and sprints during practice sessions, maintaining an impressive level of fitness year-round. Back in 2020, he even put his physical strength to the test when Josh Altman from “Million Dollar Listing” challenged him to complete 100 push-ups in four minutes.

While Altman fell short of the goal, McVay breezed through, making it look super easy. The video revealed a side of McVay that the Rams fans rarely see. His physique also looked like he was more suited to becoming a strong safety than a head coach.

Additionally, his muscular build and ease with the physical challenge highlighted his recent statements about the importance of “exercise, diet, and rest” in his personal philosophy.