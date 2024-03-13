“That Motherf**ker Better Learn Chinese”: Confused Fans React After Jaguars Pay Mac Jones $25.6 Million to Backup Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sharpening their claws for 2024, coming up with instrumental changes to the existing team. In a follow-up step, the Jaguars are finalizing a deal to bring Mac Jones, all the way from Foxborough. While the Patriots will earn compensation in the upcoming draft, Mac Jones’ entry as an expensive backup has a lot under consideration.

Both Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence were drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, 15 picks apart. However, his performance has seen better days, now leading him to compete with CJ Beathard for the primary QB backup place. The move, though, considered beneficial for Jones has confused the fans with numbers touching $25.6 million for a quarterback backup.

Therefore the move has shocked a chunk of NFL fans who highlighted their aversion in the comments. “He can have the most offensive minded HC of all time – he’s still not going to play,” said one disappointed voice.

Another presented it as only Mac Jones’ benefit writing, “Yes. Jones gets a much-needed change of scenery”.

A fan mocked, “yes because the scenery is why he was so bad“.

Another disappointed voice questioned, “He won’t play so who cares what kind of a coach he has“.

“That motherf**ker Better Learn Chinese”, added another confused fan, looking at the hefty price tag.

Clearly, trust in Mac Jones and his abilities is running low. His tenure with the Patriots wasn’t the greatest reflection of his capabilities. That hefty paycheck for the backup position is surely not helping his case in the eyes of fans, who think the money could be better spent elsewhere. His situation gets complicated further as he may not get enough chances to prove himself worthy of that money as backup QB.

The deal on the brink of being finalized brings back Mac Jones to his hometown Jacksonville. Despite the aligning stars, the quarterback has a long way to go, with Beathard navigating his $4.5 million contract, set to end this year. The implications for Trevor Lawrence, who dealt with many injuries last season are yet to come to light with the move.

While the final picture appears to be complicated as of now, Ari Meirov reported that the Jaguars might still opt out of the final deal, casting darker clouds on the situation.

Mac Jones’ Standing in Jacksonville Jaguars

Mac Jones, who carried the New England Patriots in their 4-13 season is a questionable figure for the Jaguars fans. However, he suffered a personal and professional loss by Josh McDaniels’ transition to the Las Vegas Raiders. Thus, the move will provide Jones the chance to regrow under Press Taylor once again.

The picture becomes clearer by bringing Jones’ shared history with Trevor Lawrence. Trevor Lawrence was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft. Mac Jones shared his entry gate into the league with Lawrence being drafted as the 15th overall pick by the New England Patriots in the same draft. After two years in the league, the quarterback talents are expected to reunite while also finding solace on common grounds.

Though the Patriots had a dainty last season, Jones with a shiny rookie record of 352 out of 521 with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions is waiting to get back in form. His lead in the face of Bill O’Brien went fruitless, thus gaining him a place on the sidelines with Bailey Zappe to cover. But with Jones ready to jump ships now, the Jaguars might benefit from a talented option to depend on.