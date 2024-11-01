“I Didn’t Realize the Shin Was Down”: Aaron Rodgers Explains His Hand Gesture to Garrett Wilson’s Catch

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) watch a video replay of their touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Garrett Wilson pulled off an OBJ-esque catch of the season as the Jets finally ended their five-match losing streak with a win over the Texans. The officials initially ruled the play an incompletion, stating the receiver had stepped out of bounds before getting both feet down in the end zone.

However, everyone in the stadium—Aaron Rodgers included—was certain it was a touchdown. Even before Jeff Ulbrich challenged the ruling, Rodgers had his hand up, fully convinced his receiver had scored.

Speaking with Prime reporter Charissa Thompson, Rodgers called Garrett Wilson’s catch “ridiculous.” Rodgers shared that Wilson told him to just throw the ball his way, anywhere, and he’ll make the play, highlighting the confidence that the Jets wideout has in himself and his abilities.

Needing to convert 3rd &19 in the 4th Quarter, Aaron did just that and launched the ball towards the end zone.

When Wilson made an incredible catch, the 4-time MVP was certain his young receiver had secured the touchdown. Watching the replays on the big screen, Rodgers confidently raised his arm, convinced that Wilson had gotten his knee down before being dragged out of the end zone.

However, Rodgers didn’t realize it was Wilson’s shin that made contact with the ground, which allowed replay officials to overturn the call to a TD.

” That was ridiculous. Garrett’s been telling me, just throw it up, just throw it up. I saw the knee down and it looked like his knee was down. I didn’t realize the shin was down.”

“I’m just gonna throw it up to G and see if he makes a play.” Aaron Rodgers breaks down THAT Garrett Wilson catch.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/B8aQzblCXq — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 1, 2024

Rodgers delivered an abysmal performance in the first half against the Texans. He was 7 of 14 in the first half for just 32 yards, his fewest in opening 2 Quarters while attempting 10 or more passes. He stated that he was just way off and he was about as bad as he could play in the first half.

However, he turned things around in the 2nd half, completing 15 of his 18 passes for 179 yards along with 3 TDs. The QB started trusting his receivers like Wilson, who also delivered in the second half, recording nine catches for 81 yards and 2 TDs. Even Davante Adams finished the game with seven receptions for 91 yards and a TD.

The Jets are now 3-6. But the real challenge here will be to carry this momentum forward if they want to keep their chances of making the playoffs.