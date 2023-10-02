Colin Cowherd Feels Deion Sanders is a Transfer Portal Away From a Ticket to National Championship Like Nick Saban

Colorado Buffaloes under Deion Sanders once again stood up to the test of adversity by going hard against the USC Trojans. The performance was hard enough to reach 41-48, just one touchdown away from a comeback. Their resilience impressed all including Colin Cowherd who believes they are just one transfer portal away from creating a National Championship team.

In his latest episode of ‘The Volume‘ by Colin Cowherd, he elaborated on the Colorado Buffaloes’s game. Cowherd talked about how Deion Sanders is proving to be a great leader for the Buffs. He added that Coach Prime is just a transfer portal away from pulling a Nick Saban with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colin Cowherd Applauds Deion Sanders for Utilizing Transfer Portal Well

Colin Cowherd talked about the Colorado Buffaloes revamp through the transfer portal. Putting things in perspective on ‘The Volume’, he added that it became a valuable tool for the college football program to address their roster needs. He specifically applauded Deion Sanders who utilized the portal to revamp the offensive line (O-line) and defensive (D-line).

Cowherd pointed out that Colorado has made some considerable changes just in line with how Nick Saban took three years to revamp Alabama’s roster. According to Cowherd, Saban’s overhaul led Alabama to win multiple championships, pointing out what Deion’s methods are capable of.

“Colorado has solved some of their issues in the first transfer portal. Speed, quarterback perimeter, players- they’re not very good on the o-line or d-line. They’re just not. So again that will be the next transfer portal cycle. You know you just can’t solve everything. It used to be three years, it took Nick Saban three years to ramp up and vie for a national title. It really does help to turn the program around.”

Colin’s comments highlight that the Prime Effect has made its way over a magnificent number of fans and analysts. The significance of a strong offensive and defensive line and Deion’s unique methods might help CU to achieve championship-level success.

Cowherd Hails Shedeur Sanders for His Spirited Performance against USC Trojans

Shedeur Sanders continued to display his talent and determination to put 27 points on the scoreboard in the game against USC. He led the team to a competitive performance, despite ultimately falling short. Colin Cowherd acknowledges Sanders’ abilities as well as the challenges he faces with his team’s offensive line.

Sanders had a remarkable second half, where he managed 30 completions on 45 attempts, 371 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception. “Credit to them (Colorado) for having a kick-ass second half. I think Shedeur Sanders is really talented. They don’t have much to work on the offensive front,” said Colin in the same episode.

However, there is no doubt that the father-son duo in Colorado has impressed all. Additionally, with their strong front and address of the team’s limitations, even analysts are optimistic for Colorado’s future.