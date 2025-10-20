Colin Cowherd Is “Blown Away by the Dallas Cowboys,” Believes They Are the Best NFL Offense

The Dallas Cowboys have surprised almost everyone with their unreal offense to start the 2025 season. Despite their defensive woes, the Dak Prescott-led unit has been thriving, ranking first in yards and third in points scored. After another 40+ point performance on Sunday, their third already, analysts like Colin Cowherd are starting to take notice how dominant they have been.

Prescott and company absolutely dismantled their latest victim, the Washington Commanders. The QB threw for 264 yards and 3 TDs on Sunday, including a 74-yard career-long TD pass to CeeDee Lamb. Javonte Williams also continued his hot start to the season, rushing for 116 yards and a score.

When the Cowboys entered the season fresh off trading Micah Parsons, many thought their defensive woes would be too much to overcome. But Prescott is showing that the offense is more than capable of outscoring what the defense gives up. That’s why many are shocked by how good they are, including Cowherd.

“They may be the best offensive team in the league,” the analyst stated on The Colin Cowherd Podcast. “They’re situational. They’re unbelievable at the end of halves. George Pickens, outside of Hufunga, is the steal of the offseason. I mean, a 3rd round pick for that guy. They had CeeDee Lamb back today.”

When it’s all laid out on the table for everyone to see, it’s an embarrassment of riches on the offensive end for Dallas. Lamb returned from a three-game absence this past week and didn’t miss a beat. Meanwhile, Pickens still got his work in, catching 4 passes for 82 yards, including a sweet 44-yard reception down the sideline.

But it’s not just Dak and the receivers. Cowherd pointed out that Javonte and the tight end Jake Ferguson have been feasting as well.

“I’m blown away by Dallas… I think Dak looks sensational. That offense is as fun to watch as any in the league. It is amazing what happens with CeeDee and Pickens both. It just opens everything up for their tight end play. Their running back, Javonte Williams, looks like the Denver guy,” Cowherd said.

As mentioned, Javonte enjoyed a rushing day of over 100 yards yesterday. It’s already his fourth game with over 100 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys have gone 3-0-1 in said games. Furthermore, Ferguson caught two touchdowns, extending his TD streak to 4 games. His 6 total TD receptions are already a career-high.

With all of this in mind, Cowherd’s co-host, John Middlekauf, believes that newly appoointed Brian Schottenheimer deserves to be a Coach of the Year candidate.

“You could make the argument, and I’m not necessarily making it, but you could that Brian Schottenheimer right now is the Coach of the Year,” Middlekauf stated.

“They trade Micah Parsons 2 weeks, or a week before the start of the season. Not a soul thought he should be the head coach, and every human being that follows football thought it would be an embarrassment to name him the head coach… Well, offensively, and he’s the offensive playcaller, they are dominant,” added the analyst.

It’s hard to disagree with the take. Schottenheimer was laughed at when he was hired by the Cowboys because he was an unknown name. Sure, his father, Marty Schottenheimer, was one of the greatest coaches ever not to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. But nobody ever expected Brian to fill the shoes of his father so quickly.

All in all, Cowherd, like many other NFL fans, has been stunned by the prolific offense the Cowboys have shown so far. And he should be. Many thought they could be an above-average offense, especially after adding Pickens, but nobody predicted this outcome. Dak is an MVP candidate, Javonte is having a resurgence, and Schottenheimer is being mentioned in COY debates.

Who knows if this will all continue? But for now, it’s a nice breath of fresh air for a Dallas fanbase that has gone through it this past year. Next week, they take on the Denver Broncos on the road. It’ll be interesting to see if their offense can withstand the defensive challenge.