“I’m Tired Of Paying”: Travis Hunter Finally Addresses the Big Issue With CU Parking That Even Ticketed Deion Sanders’ Lamborghini

The struggle to find a decent parking spot isn’t just for the average student at the University of Colorado; even stars like Travis Hunter and legends like Deion Sanders are not immune. In a candid reveal, Hunter opened up about his parking distress, a sentiment echoed by students and staff for years.

The ongoing parking problem at the University of Colorado has now drawn the anger of Travis Hunter, a football expert who’s used to dodging tackles, not parking tickets. The issue, long brushed under the mat, gained new motivation as Hunter, frustrated by multiple fines, vocalized his discontent in a Well Off Media vlog.

“Every time I come back to my car, there’s a ticket,” said Travis. Not even Deion Sanders’ luxury car escapes the ticket trap, with the ‘Prime Effect’ yet to touch CU’s parking policies.

“I’m Tired of Paying”: The parking trouble at CU

The Boulder campus is buzzing—not about touchdowns or tackles, but about parking tickets, a mundane yet maddening reality for CU’s athletes. Travis Hunter’s candid vlog by Well Off Media lays bare a frustration echoed by many. “You’re in there for 30 minutes on a Sunday, and you come out to a ticket,” bemoans Deion Sanders Jr. It’s a situation as common as it is illogical, considering most cities suspend parking fees on Sundays.

Hunter’s request for a parking permit from CU seems like a straightforward solution to a problem that has players like Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig racking up thousands in fines. Summer stories of booted and towed cars are the kind of special teams CU didn’t need. The situation begs for a review, especially with CU football’s significant financial contributions to Boulder’s economy. “I’m tired of paying,” said Hunter, voicing a feeling shared by many in cleats and helmets on campus.

Hunter’s plea, supported by the community’s growing unrest, puts CU at a crossroads. Will the financial success of CU football, expanded by talents like Hunter, finally encourage the university to lift the parking burden that weighs heavily on its students? The coming years will reveal if CU can tackle this lasting issue or if it will continue to let the parking enforcement flags fly, even against its most recognized players.