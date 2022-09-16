NFL

“Colin Kaepernick donates $1.75 million to the poor, gets ousted, while a white QB steals $5 million & NFL remains silent,” says human rights lawyer

Shubham Bhargav

Previous Article
Instagram star, who beat LeBron James to 200M followers, is a closet Michael Jordan fan
Next Article
Dwyane Wade's $19.7 million home is 'more castle than mansion'
NFL Latest News
“Colin Kaepernick donates $1.75 million to the poor, gets ousted, while a white QB steals $5 million & NFL remains silent,” says human rights lawyer

Human Rights lawyer lashes out at NFL for ousting Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee…