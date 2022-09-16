“Colin Kaepernick donates $1.75 million to the poor, gets ousted, while a white QB steals $5 million & NFL remains silent,” says human rights lawyer

Human Rights lawyer lashes out at NFL for ousting Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee but staying silent on Brett Favre’s welfare money scandal.

Brett Favre is one of the most renowned quarterbacks to ever play the game. However, lately he has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Favre was named in a massive political scandal a while ago. Allegedly, governor Phil Bryant and Favre diverted millions that were meant to aid the poor families of Mississippi to create a volleyball stadium in a college where Favre’s daughter played.

As soon as new details about the case started emerging, NFL Twitter went completely bonkers and demanded the league to say something about the former Green Bay QB.

Recently, Qasim Rashid, a human rights lawyer and the host of the Qasim Rashid Show on the Sirius XM channel had his say on the Brett Favre saga.

Human Rights lawyer Qasim Rashid is not amused with NFL’s silence on Brett Favre welfare money case

Rashid compared how things are panning out with Favre to how everything transpired in the Colin Kaepernick controversy. He reminded everyone that the NFL lost its mind when Kaepernick, who actually donated $1.5 million to the poor, took a knee but is seemingly quite over Favre who cheated the poor and was involved in s*xual harassment scandals as well.

Qasim was hinting towards what had happened with Favre around a decade back. Two massage therapists had filed a lawsuit against him claiming that he had sent s*xually explicit texts to them.

The lawsuit was later settled but the terms of settlement were kept strictly confidential. Qasim hinted at the prevalence of racism in the way NFL handles controversial players.

So if I got this right, the NFL was outraged over a Black QB who took a knee & donated $1.75M to the poor, but is silent over a white QB who sexually abused women & stole $5M from the poor. Smh. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) September 14, 2022

The fact that Kaepernick donated to the poor but was seemingly ousted for making a gesture but Favre, a white QB, doesn’t receive direct backlash from the league even after getting involved in massive scandals is what Qasim is trying to communicate.

While many agreed to what Qasim said, a lot of NFL fans also reminded him that Deshaun Watson got away easy even when he was bombarded with tonnes of sexual harrasment cases. A few also suggested that the league doesn’t need to have a say about a QB who retired a while back.

You could easily swap that out with black players who commit crimes vs. Tim Tebow or Drew Brees being religious. The NFL is just all around much more tolerant of actual crimes and unambiguously bad deeds than it is of expressing controversial opinions in uniform. — Joseph Dear (@Metalsandman999) September 14, 2022

@NFL in a nutshell Tim Tebow, a white QB takes a knee to protest abortions : It’s an amazing way to practice his right to protest nonviolently Colin Kaepernick, a Black QB takes a knee to protest police brutality : OMG, WTF is he doing . How disrespectful!!! Ban him now — ShehabCrypto.algo 🚀🚀🚀🔥 (@ShehabCrypto) September 14, 2022

Kap is still trying to play in a league he bought negative publicity to. Favre is no longer in the NFL, therefore the NFL doesn't have any reason to go after him. Please stop screaming smoke where there is no fire. We do not need another Al Sharpton. — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) September 14, 2022

All in all, the whole welfare money controversy has added another dark chapter to the Brett Favre story. On the other hand, Kaepernick, who once left no stone unturned in bashing the NFL is now looking to make a comeback in the league.

