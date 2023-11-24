Colin Kaepernick Propagates His Partner Nessa Diab’s Message on Cheating in a Relationship

Colin Kaepernick recently posted on his Instagram, showcasing the approval of his partner, Nessa Diab. This gesture followed a podcast episode where Diab sat alongside Tamica Lee to explore various significant aspects of life and relationships. Tamica Lee is an anchor for Good Morning New Orleans on ABC Network.

Kaepernick’s girlfriend and Tamica Lee delved into various dating dilemmas. They explored topics such as establishing non-negotiables, navigating emotional baggage, and addressing financial differences in relationships. Nessa Diab also tackled handling ex-partners and finding common ground when views differ between partners.

Amidst these discussions, one particular question resonated with Colin Kaepernick, which prompted him to share it with his followers. Nessa Diab asked Tamica about the age-old question: “Is a cheater always a cheater?”

Tamica shared her perspective, suggesting that true love acts as a deterrent to infidelity and characterizing cheating as a conscious choice. While acknowledging the label of a cheater, she nuanced her stance, believing that someone genuinely in love, despite prior indiscretions, may not repeat such actions.

“I feel like people don’t cheat on people that they’re truly in love with,” Tamica Lee said. “When you’re in love you’re not going to cheat, when you’re not in love, that is a character situation, it is a choice.”

Both Tamica and Nessa concluded that if an individual has a history of cheating, they’re likely to repeat it during challenging times. The former San Francisco 49ers QB expressed pride in Nessa’s thought-provoking messages to her audience.

Who is Nessa Diab? Colin Kaepernick’s Longtime Girlfriend

Nessa Diab is the daughter of Egyptian immigrants. She shared details about her family’s journey in a 2014 podcast that highlighted her parents’ sacrifices, particularly her father’s relocation to the U.S. with only $200.

While she was raised in Southern California, Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend also spent significant time in Saudi Arabia due to her father’s work. She described terrorist attacks as the norm in the Middle Eastern country when she used to live there.

Nessa Diab, a graduate in mass communications from the University of California, Berkeley, embarked on her career journey as a Radio host. Beginning with roles at iHeartRadio and Power 106, she gained prominence as the host of MTV’s ‘Girl Code’, leading to numerous hosting opportunities on MTV and VH1, including The Real World, Teen Mom, and The Challenge Reunions.

A significant presence on Hot 97, she hosts the nationally syndicated radio show “Nessa On Air”. In 2018, she took over as the host of Talk Stoop, succeeding Cat Greenleaf, and earned a New York Emmy nomination in 2019 for her contributions.

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab were initially linked in 2015, but they confirmed their relationship in February 2016. They did that at a charity event where the couple was aiding children with heart disease. Their public appearances grew with a notable red-carpet outing at the TIME 100 Gala in 2017.

Diab expressed admiration for Kaepernick in GQ’s Citizen of the Year feature that year. Their presence at the MET Gala 2019 marked a significant moment. However, the couple started keeping a low profile from then on. In 2021, they attended the premiere of Kaepernick’s Netflix series, Colin in Black & White. Notably, the couple welcomed their first child in August 2022.