“Cardi B Got That Healing Sauce”: NFL Fans Stunned by Stefon Diggs’ OTA Visuals After ACL Tear Last Season

Stefon Diggs’ 2024 season with the Houston Texans was cut short after he suffered an ACL tear in Week 8. Many expected him to face a long road to recovery and be unlikely to be fully ready for the start of the 2025 season. It’s a notoriously unpredictable injury, to be fair.

However, instead of making headlines for his workout regimen and recovery process before his season in New England, Diggs made headlines for other reasons. He angered fans by missing day one of OTAs, and to add fuel to the fire, he was seen partying with his rumored girlfriend Cardi B on a boat. Additionally, controversy arose when he was caught on video giving an unknown substance to a group of girls calling him “daddy.”

That boat incident sparked questions about whether he was fit to lead the receiver room in Foxborough. Many have also been wondering how Diggs would fare on the field, coming off the injury that he isn’t rehabbing properly. Well, Diggs has responded—not about the video, but on the field. He doesn’t seem to have skipped a beat in terms of physicality.

During his drills, Diggs was running hard. There’s a specific clip where he runs straight, stops, and cuts to the left—his injured knee from the ACL tear—then cuts again to the left, and once more to the right before sprinting through the finish. He does all of that effortlessly.

Given that Diggs just tore his ACL, it was surprising to see him moving the way he was. That’s why the fan reaction in the comments was so strong. “Cardi B got that healing sauce. Wow!” one commented. “So, I’m excited,” a Boston sports fan wrote.

Cardi B got that healing sauce. Wow! — Eric Crocker (@CoachCrocky) June 3, 2025

Others joked that it wasn’t surprising to see Diggs moving so fast since we just saw him (allegedly) in possession of some hard drugs.

“Guy just got off an aggressive coke bender, what u expect,” they joked. “It’s almost like there’s speed in his system,” another quipped.

Jokes aside, if this is a glimpse of what’s to come from Diggs in a Patriots uniform, then we need to readjust expectations for the team. Chris Simms mentioned that the 31-year-old could fit into a Wes Welker or Julian Edelman role like slot receivers who played in New England in the past. Now, it’s looking like that might come to fruition.

Even local Boston analysts were surprised at Diggs’ crisp condition.

“I thought it was astounding,” said Tom Curren of NBC Sports Boston. “I mean, this is a guy who we didn’t think would be available for the beginning of the season. And to see him in May after not taking part in either of the first 2 OTAs… To me, it’s astounding… I would be surprised if he wasn’t, at some point, available during training camp.”

What a miracle of a development that would be for Pats fans. Surely, they thought before the display that they were going to have to make do without Diggs while he worked his way back. But now, that tune has changed.

At the end of the day, though, it was just a video from a drill in OTAs. It was great to see Diggs moving the way he was, but he also wasn’t participating in any contact or going full speed. It’s a start, but there’s still a lot he needs to prove before being cleared again.