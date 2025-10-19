Tony Romo Believes the “Sky Is the Limit” for Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a rough start in 2025, opening 0-2 with losses to the Chargers and Eagles, followed by a Week 4 defeat to the Ravens. At that time, fans and pundits believed they were witnessing the end of a dynasty that lasted for more than half a decade. But not Tony Romo. The Dallas Cowboys legend felt otherwise.

Advertisement

Now, with the Chiefs back to 3-3 heading into Week 7, they have more weapons than they did at the start of the season. Coming off a dominating game against the Lions (though highly controversial due to no penalties being called against them), they’re starting to look like their usual selves and are proving that the dynasty is far from over.

Romo, in an interview with CBS Sports, said he feels bullish about the Chiefs now more than ever, and for good reason.

“We’ve never actually seen, like literally, I’ve not seen Hollywood Brown, (Rashee) Rice, (Tyquan) Thornton, (Travis) Kelce, everyone healthy on the field at the same time,” said the former QB.

“It’s been the first time they have all the weapons back. So, I’m like- they’re beginning to get better because (Xavier) Worthy has taken off. It really changes the entire dynamics,” he added.

Romo also emphasized that even having Rashee Rice available for this week against division rivals Raiders feels like a reason analysts may have jumped the gun by writing them off too soon.

“And now, when you have Rice just to have that guy in sight, it actually feels like the sky is the limit for this team. People wrote them off way too fast.”

This theory is also backed by the odds of the Chiefs winning the AFC West, despite being behind the Chargers and the Broncos. The Three-Peat losers are favored at +140 over the 4-2 Chargers (+180) and the 4-2 Broncos (+225).

But despite that, the Chiefs have to face a tough stretch to get over the hump. With the Commanders, Bills, Broncos, and the Colts as their next four matchups, racking up dominating wins won’t come easy. But one thing is for sure, they are not going down easily with the revival of their offense mid-season.

With Rice returning from suspension, Thornton is expected to take over Jason Brownlee’s role on special teams after Brownlee was waived.

Worthy, meanwhile, is back from a dislocated shoulder injury. Now, it’s the Chiefs who are looking stacked while other teams deal with setbacks.