“He’s a SIMP” : Russell Wilson Gets Slammed by Tokyo Toni for His Wife Ciara’s Choice of Attire at The Oscars Party

Ciara Wilson’s choice of outfit for the Oscars party has been called into question ever since that fateful day. Even after putting up what seemed to be an apt reply to her haters, and after successfully sporting a cowboy-themed look, she is still drawing flak. However, it seems she is not the only one being blamed. Somehow, her husband Russell Wilson is also facing the heat for her outfit choice.

Ciara Wilson drew a lot of attention to herself at the Oscars party, after she wore a rather revealing outfit. Though she wasn’t the only one in such attire, she drew the most criticism. This prompted her to claim that her critics were engaging in “selective outrage”, and also culminated in her and her husband sporting some trendy-looking cowboy-themed outfits. However, the blows have not receded at all.

Blac Chyna’s mom says Ciara is married to a SIMP ( RUSSELL WILSON 🏈) Is Ciara a bad Christian wife pic.twitter.com/20moHo7uzK — The TL Young Black Boss ➐ (@lovehahamoney) March 21, 2023

Tokyo Toni slams Russell Wilson for his wife’s choice of outfit at the Oscars

The latest personality to join the bandwagon of slamming the Wilson family is social media influencer Tokyo Toni. Better known as model and socialite Blac Chyna’s mother, she says Wilson is a SIMP because he allowed his wife to look the way she did at the Oscars. She also calls out Ciara, saying she could have put on something more elegant for her branding.

Tokyo Toni often criticizes people’s choice of clothing, including her own daughter. So one can understand where the criticism of Ciara comes from. However, pulling Russell Wilson into this is completely unexpected, and calling him a SIMP may not go down well with his wife. Safe to say, one can expect a response from the “Goodies” singer.

The Wilson family will be praying for a better season this time around

While popular celebrities are often good at handling extreme criticism, it does not mean that they don’t want it to stop. That will be the exact case with Russell Wilson as well, who will be hoping this season is different and better. While the arrival of Sean Payton as head coach is certainly pumping up the team with excitement, no one is sure of how what sort of a dynamic Wilson will share with him.

Wilson has very little choice left to him, though. He has to perform better than last season, no doubt. If not, there is no saying as to how Payton may deal with him. Getting the “most expensive benchwarmer” tag is certainly not something Wilson wants to have. How will Wilson improve himself to keep his role at Denver? Will Payton have to look in a different direction to replace Wilson?