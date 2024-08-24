“Why the Obsession”: Fans Dislike Colin Kaepernick’s Endorsement From Megan Rapinoe for the 2028 Olympics

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been in the news a lot lately, whether because of rumors about landing a gig with the LA Chargers or his AI model startup that has both raked in money and raised eyebrows. Now, Kaepernick finds himself in hot water with football fans once again, this time due to an endorsement from Megan Rapinoe, who suggests he should carry the torch as the flag-bearer at the 2028 Olympics.

“I think that would be an unbelievably special moment. He’s my flag-bearer,” the former soccer player said on her ‘A Touch More’ podcast, endorsing Kaepernick to represent America at the 2028 Olympics, which is set to be held in Los Angeles. She continued:

“I think that would be really incredible to have that representation of America also be front and center at an Olympics. That would be really cool.”

Fans, however, weren’t at all on board with the idea, with many expressing that it has become somewhat of an “obsession” to involve a player who has been out of the league for almost a decade.

Some went so far as to declare that both Kaepernick and Rapinoe have no “respect for the US,” while others simply couldn’t understand why she overlooked all the other options available, who are currently associated with the sport.

Nevertheless, there were also a handful of fans who were quite on board with Rapinoe’s idea, expressing that it’s about time Kaepernick gets his chance to represent the country after all this time being shunned by the NFL.

With that being said, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Rapinoe — who recently had her No. 15 jersey retired by Seattle Reign FC — has endorsed Kaepernick.

Rapinoe once showered praise on Kaepernick’s vegan ice cream flavor

In 2020, Ben & Jerry’s announced a new vegan ice cream flavor called “Change the Whirled” in support of Kaepernick’s activism against systemic racism.

The caramel-based ice cream featured fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls, with all proceeds donated to Kaepernick’s ‘Know Your Rights’ campaign, as per the Business Insider.

Before its official release in January 2021, a few athletes and celebrities, including Rapinoe, had the opportunity to taste the ice cream. She later voiced their support via Instagram story, declaring, “Yes, it’s bomb!!”

It’s also important to remember that Rapinoe was one of the first athletes to join Kaepernick’s protest by kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016. She later told American Soccer Now, “It was very intentional.”

A few years later, when Glamour magazine named Rapinoe Woman of the Year, she singled out the former NFL star in her acceptance speech, saying, “I don’t feel like I would be here without him.”

Arguably, Rapinoe feels a connection with Kaepernick because he has also faced discrimination due to his stance, whether political or not, something she has similarly endured over the years.