Jim Harbaugh Helps Chargers Play Like 2024 Chiefs as Unbeaten Kyle Shanahan Eyes Super Bowl

Whatever “it” is, Jim Harbaugh has managed to find it along with Justin Herbert through the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL regular season. Thanks to the leg of Cameron Dicker, the Los Angeles Chargers have officially started the year with three consecutive division victories.

Not only is it the first 3-0 start of Herbert’s career, it’s also the first time since 2006 that a team has managed to start the season with three consecutive wins over divisional opponents. The Chargers themselves haven’t seen this since 2002, back when Drew Brees was still their quarterback.

JUSTIN HERBERT HAS BEEN PERFECT THROUGH THREE GAMES THIS SEASON. 860 passing yards

44 of 61

Six touchdowns

Zero interceptions

72.1 completion percentage

81.0 quarterback rating

127.8 rating

3 and 0

UNDEFEATED JUSTIN HERBERT IS THE BEST QUARTERBACK IN THE #NFL CURRENTLY. pic.twitter.com/GoalljQN0b — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 21, 2025

Under Harbaugh, the offensive line, while not yet perfect, has been steadily improved. And now that Omarion Hampton has been unleashed, it seems as if Herbert and Harbaugh are finally gearing up for the playoff run that many had been waiting on. In their own way, they seem to be steadily replicating the types of winning streak (unbeaten for 9 games) that the Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed last season.

Of course, the Chargers aren’t the only team in California that’s grooving right now. Somehow, despite losing several key players to injury, the San Francisco 49ers are still undefeated heading into Week 4.

The window on Kyle Shanahan’s offense has been closing ever since they last fell to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Nevertheless, he’s still managed to replicate another 3-0 start.

Considering that the 49ers have managed to reach the championship stage in each of the last two seasons (2019 and 2024) in which they had a perfect start through three weeks, it certainly seems like a good omen for Shanahan and co. Although, it is worth noting that, strangely enough, all three California-based teams found themselves sending out their kicker for a last-second game-winning field goal try.

Another game-winner!#49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro buries the 35-yd field goal. San Francisco starts their season 3-0! pic.twitter.com/Wg11jlTpaj — Kicker Update (@kickerupdate) September 21, 2025

Of course, not all 3-0 records are made equal. Where Herbert has conquered the likes of Patrick Mahomes and the Denver Broncos’ defense, the Niners have had the benefit of facing off against Spencer Rattler and Sam Darnold.

Then again, it’s a 3-0 start all the same, and that’s been enough for oddsmakers to begin to take San Francisco a little bit more seriously. Throughout the past three weeks, their Super Bowl odds have slowly increased.

At +1700 odds, the 49ers are currently the ninth most-favored team to win the big one after winning their home opener. Meanwhile, the trifecta of Herbert, Hampton, and Harbaugh, are boasting the seventh longest Super Bowl odds.

Even though they were able to record a victory over the reigning AFC champions the Chargers can still be found at +1500 odds, suggesting the sportsbooks are reluctant about his ability to beat Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the playoffs before they are able to get those answers.