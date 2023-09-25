Colorado Asked to Offer Deion Sanders $166,000,000 Contract By CU Legend, as New Teams Might Aim at Roping in Coach Prime

Deion Sanders has given the community of Colorado a taste of his legacy and it is having a snowball effect on everyone. Seeing the community getting national attention, CU legend, Jeremy Bloom wants the school to pay Coach Prime a whopping $166,000,000 contract to help him stay in Boulder. Especially, at a time when every school has an eye on him.

In his chat with TMZ, CU legend and National Ski Hall of Famer, Jeremy Bloom, who has also played in the NFL as a wide receiver gave his honest opinion on Deion Sanders and what he brings to the table. He has not only turned around a 1-11 Colorado team upon arriving but also brought millions worth of business to the community, not to mention the overwhelming attention.

CU Legend Wants Colorado To Pay Deion Sanders $166,000,000

Watching the Prime Effect in full swing, many schools are reportedly eyeing to lure Coach Prime. As of now, Prime is on a $29,500,000 five-year contract which is pretty low considering the brand of his likeness. “Right now, the buyout is just too small,” the former Colorado superstar receiver said. “Any team can come together, get a bunch of boosters, buy him out and give him some long-term deal.”

Though Though Deion Sanders in his public appearances states that he is happy with the deal but the CU legend was clear in his opinion. “That’s what coaches say,” he added. “They feel it in the moment until someone new comes to them and says, ‘We’re going to bet the whole farm on you.'” Following this he stated that Coach Prime deserves a big contract. “I’m a big advocate of putting a new deal in front of him,” he said. “Big deal. Probably a $166 million, 10-year deal, and keeping him here, making the buyout untenable. $100 million buyout type of numbers.” For what the NFL legend has done for the community in a span of just three weeks with a freshly recruited roster, the numbers are very much justified. Coach Prime’s Program Is Bigger Than Football

The entire community saw that the hype is always real when it comes to Coach Prime. He can not only change a football team single-handedly but also flip the landscape of college football in a matter of just one week. So when asked whether the Billionaires of the community and the University of Colorado are eager to help out, he had a very enthusiastic answer.

“We’ve got plenty of supporters here,” Bloom said. “We have so many supporters in Colorado that went to the University of Colorado that are so happy to see our university being talked about every single day on TV. Even folks that don’t care about football again, it’s bigger than football. We have the money.”

Although Colorado’s defeat to Oregon has broken the ripples of his hype but the team is believed to strike back after their game against USC. It was very much believed that Coach Prime would have a hard time fighting back against two of the strongest teams in Pac-12 with no Travis Hunter. However, it’s yet to be seen if the hype will be as big as it was in their first three weeks.