Colorado Buffaloes News: Deion Sanders Predicted to Win 7 Games as Travis Hunter Set for NFL Debut

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes open their new campaign today against Georgia Tech, entering Year 3 under Coach Prime with lofty expectations. Last season, the Buffs went 9-4, narrowly missing both the College Football Playoff and the Big 12 Championship game. This time, fans are hoping Sanders can push the program one step further, perhaps with an extra win or two to finally break through.

But the challenge is steep. Deion will have to navigate the season without his son, Shedeur, and without reigning Heisman winner Travis Hunter. Both stars have moved on: Shedeur is trying to carve out his own NFL path, while Hunter will make his professional debut next weekend with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Carolina Panthers.

That absence leaves many wondering whether Colorado can truly contend. Analyst Steven Godfrey doubts it, projecting the Buffs to win just seven games, a record that would leave them on the outside of the playoff picture once again. In his view, another underwhelming season, coupled with Sanders’ ongoing health struggles, could push Coach Prime to consider walking away from Boulder, or even coaching altogether.

” They are not Conference Champion favorites. Like, they’re not Iowa State, they are not K State, and they are not Arizona State. They are a 7-5 team. If they are 7-5 this year, God knows the man can recruit; that would position them to be a step above in 2026. I’m just curious, how long is this going to command his attention? How long is he going to be interested?”

Not everyone shares that view. Fellow analyst Andy Staples believes Sanders remains deeply committed to the program despite his health concerns, pointing to his willingness to recover quickly and come back to coach them. Still, both analysts agree on one point: even with his newly signed extension, Coach Prime is unlikely to remain in Colorado for the next five or six years.

There will likely come a time when Deion Sanders outgrows Colorado. The allure of a bigger program, with deeper pockets, stronger tradition, and greater recruiting pull, may eventually prove too tempting to ignore. If his alma mater, Florida State, were to come calling, it would be difficult for Sanders to pass up the chance to return home and lead one of college football’s true powerhouses.

For now, though, the focus is on the here and now, and the odds aren’t in Colorado’s favor. Oddsmakers project the Buffaloes to win between 5.5 and 6.5 games this season, with +2000 odds to make the College Football Playoff and +2200 to capture the Big 12 title. Early struggles haven’t helped their case either, as they trail Georgia Tech 10–13 at halftime despite the advantage of playing at home.