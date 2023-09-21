“Y’all Ain’t Going Nowhere”: Deion Sanders Makes His Decision Public About Shedeur & Shilo Going in the NFL

Deion Sanders is taking the Colorado Buffaloes to new heights with every passing week. Not to mention the spotlight that his sons Shilo and Shedeur are gaining off of it. Especially Shedeur who has captivated the entire nation with his extraordinary competitiveness. With all this panning out within a few weeks, it is likely that they will make it big in the NFL next year.

However, Deion Sanders has already made his decision final on their 2024 NFL Draft appearance. In a recent episode of their vlogs via ‘Well Off Media‘, Deion Sanders was seen talking to his sons Shilo and Shedeur about their future in NFL. During the conversation, Coach Prime blatantly denied them to appear in the NFL Draft next year.

Deion Sanders Knows What’s Best for Shedeur

In a recent public appearance at the game between the Denver Broncos and the Washington Commanders, Coach Deion Sanders addressed the speculation surrounding his sons. Apparently, there have been rumors about Shedeur and Shilo entering the NFL in 2024, given their amazing performances in the NCAA this season.

However, Coach Prime, who also serves as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, left no room for doubt regarding the NFL future of his sons. During the game, it was Shilo Sanders who said, “Oh, wow, Shedeur, look. You gonna be in the NFL next year.” Listening to this, Deion Sanders firmly asserted, “No, he ain’t. You all ain’t going nowhere.”

With this, Coach Prime has made it abundantly clear that his sons will remain in Colorado for at least one more season. As the Buffaloes continue their football theatrics, the young Sanders duo will undoubtedly play a pivotal role for the Buffs under the guidance of their father and HC Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime Doesn’t Want His Son Shedeur ‘To be Two’ to USC’s Caleb Williams

Buffs star QB Shedeur Sanders has taken over the college football scene. He is drawing praise for his accuracy and impressive performances ever since the Buffs’ first game this season. Pat McAfee, among others, view Shedeur as a top pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Talking about Shedeur on ‘The Pat McAfee Show‘, the former Punter said,

“Any time you can get a legacy player, any time you can get somebody who knows what it’s like to be a professional athlete, knows what the NFL is like, probably knows a lot of people in a lot of buildings since he was a little kid, the expectation, how to operate, everything that’s coming, it’s like, this dude is unstoppable.”

However, McAfee places USC’s Caleb Williams ahead of Sanders. Coach Prime on the other hand, has a different perspective on the matter. Reflecting on the same during an interview with Bleacher Report, Sanders claimed,

“Now, with NIL, and who they are, shoot, you could make just as much money here as you can there [the NFL], unless you’re one of the first five picks. But Shedeur don’t want to be two to nobody. He don’t get down like that. People are projecting him behind Caleb Williams. And Caleb Williams is phenomenal. But Shedeur ain’t no backseat rider. He drives his Maybach. He doesn’t have a driver in it — he drives it.”

While many football enthusiasts want to see the Buffs QB in the NFL next year, for the time being, we’ll have to make peace with seeing Shedeur Sanders in the NCAA.