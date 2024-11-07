“I Felt Like I Was Literally On My Last Breath”: Deebo Samuel Recalls ‘Scary’ Pneumonia Experience Before Week 7 Game

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) jogs towards the locker room before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Deebo Samuel played just four snaps a couple of weeks ago before he struggled to breathe and needed oxygen. The situation took a frightening turn when doctors discovered fluid-filled lungs after rushing him to the hospital. Reflecting on that moment, Samuel shared how scary the experience was for him.

Sitting down for a riveting episode of Cleat and Convos, Deebo reflected upon his bout with Pneumonia, calling it a scary time. Narrating the incident, he said that he felt the symptoms in the morning. He was lethargic and had no energy but chalked it up to a lack of breakfast.

Despite getting an IV bag and doing some breathing treatments, things didn’t improve and he still didn’t have any energy when the game started. The Niners were taking on the undefeated Chiefs in the week 7 game.

Deebo revealed that he couldn’t catch his breath and it was getting difficult to breathe.

” Ya, that was no joke. It kind of felt like an elephant on your chest. Called my IV lady over, and got an IV. Headed over to the stadium and I got there and I still had no energy. So I’m just like maybe I need some sugar or something. We tried everything. I tried to go out there in pregame and I felt like I was literally on my last breath.”

The San Francisco 49ers star wideout then got another IV and tried to tough it out to go through the game feeling like that. However, that didn’t turn out to be a good idea as things got worse, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he stayed for two days.

Thankfully, Deebo Samuel recovered within a week and had a great game against the Cowboys as usual. Currently, he is battling rib and oblique strains and had limited practice on Wednesday. The 49ers take on the Buccaneers on Sunday and with three other wideouts, they need him healthy.