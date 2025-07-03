Colorado Insider Highlights Deion Sanders’ Recruiting “Downside” as Cederian Morgan Chooses Alabama

The Colorado Buffaloes have officially lost out on the Cederian Morgan sweepstakes as the 5-star recruit has officially committed to playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide. While many are chopping Morgan’s selection being a result of hometown favoritism, since he’s been a fan of the Tide ever since he was a child, others believe that it’s a telltale sign of Deion Sanders’ inability to land major recruits.

Advertisement

According to the host of the Locked on Buffs podcast, Kevin Borba, the miss on Morgan, while concerning, shouldn’t be enough to cause Buffs fans to lose hope. It’s hard to compete with the glitz and glamor of the SEC, so it’s not worth getting upset when a player such as Morgan ultimately favors the national spotlight over the potential of Colorado.

In the eyes of the Athlon Sports publisher, there’s still plenty of time left for Coach Prime to land some notable recruits.

“Deion Sanders’ fatal flaw in recruiting is, if someone wants to go to an SEC school, that’s something he can’t control if he’s at Colorado… But I’m here to tell you that I don’t think you should lose hope. At the end of the day, pen has not been put to paper. Signing day is in about four to five months, so Colorado has four to five months to figure things out and how to sweeten their deal.”

In referencing the time in which the Buffaloes were able to flip Julian Lewis’ commitment to USC in the fall of 2024, who also happened to be a 5-star recruit, Borba reminds us that Colorado has made a habit out of securing top-tier recruits at the last minute. However, the examples don’t stop there.

Cormani McClain, Jordan Seaton, and even Travis Hunter, as Borba points out, were all expected to land with more prominent schools before ultimately signing with Sanders and Colorado. Simply put, “the same vibes apply” here with Morgan.

“Deion Sanders, all he needs is for pen to not be put on paper, and there’s a fighting chance… Is Cederian Morgan committed to Alabama? Yes. Has he signed with Alabama? No. So, in that case, there is a prime, no pun intended, opportunity for Colorado to get back in this.”

Much has been made of Sanders’ recruiting strategies. His main selling point is often a chance at immediate playing time, and he refuses to hit the recruiting trail, requiring that the talent instead come to him.

Nevertheless, we’ve already seen instances in which other programs, such as Florida State, have found success by copying Colorado’s strategies. The recruiting game is often a fickle one, as Borba suggests.

It’s impossible to land every recruit on your big board, but teams still have to try, just like it may be difficult to flip a recruit from Alabama, but it’s not impossible.

If there’s anyone who has proven themselves capable of doing so, it’s the same coach and program who managed to steal away the inevitable 2024 Heisman trophy winner from the likes of Florida State. Suffice it to say, there’s still plenty of room for hope in the town of Boulder, Colorado.