Cowboys vs. Commanders: Jon Gruden Reveals His Top Players to Watch Out For

The NFC East race has been heating up over the past few weeks. The once-unbeaten Eagles have taken back-to-back beatings and now sit at 4-2, though they’re still clinging to the top spot. However, with their offense sputtering and the defense struggling to find its groove, both the Commanders and Cowboys have a real shot to knock off the defending champs.

So, ahead of this week’s showdown between Washington and Dallas, former head coach turned NFL analyst Jon Gruden shared his list of players to keep an eye on … from the Commanders’ offense and the Cowboys’ defense.

The list kicks off with Dallas defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa, who Jon Gruden says need to step up against the run this week. If they can’t, Dallas won’t have it easy overtaking not just their divisional rival, but potentially shaking up the rest of the NFC East too.

Next up is defensive end Dante Fowler, who racked up double-digit sacks for Washington last season. He gets a chance to show his magic against his former team this Sunday. Another edge rusher to watch is James Houston, technically an outside linebacker and pass-rush specialist, who can be a nightmare in third-and-long or critical situational plays.

Gruden also pointed to rookie RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, nicknamed “Bill.” Picked in the seventh round of this year’s draft, he’s already piled up 344 rushing yards and four touchdowns. If Dallas struggles to stop the run, Bill could become a household name fast.

On the tight end front, Commanders’ Zach Ertz made the list after hauling in six catches for a touchdown last week. He’s versatile enough to line up anywhere, conventional, slot, or wide, and could put up big numbers again this week.

Turning to the Cowboys, safety Juanyeh Thomas, who replaced Malik Hooker on IR, is one to watch. Coverage has been a weakness, but Gruden thinks he can spark the defense. Donovan Wilson is another key piece, second on the team in tackles with two interceptions so far. While he’s had some struggles in deep coverage, he can be a force in the box and along the line of scrimmage.

At cornerback, Trevon Diggs is hoping to return to form, while Daron Bland will need to chip in as well.

For the Commanders’ wideouts and special teams contributors, keep an eye on Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey (Christian McCaffrey’s brother), and Chris Moore. They could all make big plays when it counts.

And rounding out the Cowboys’ key defenders, linebackers Kenneth Murray and Shemar James are the ones who could make life difficult for Washington’s offense.

Gruden has the Cowboys winning this one by a field goal, 40-38. What about you?