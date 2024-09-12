Cowboys Legend Says Miami Police Officer Was “Wrong” for “Snatching” Tyreek Hill Out of the Car

Last week, Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained by Miami Police hours before the Dolphins vs Jaguars game. While he was released before the game, footage from the scene shows police using excessive force with the Dolphins WR despite his compliance.

Advertisement

And Cowboys legend Michael Irvin was not happy with how the WR was treated by law enforcement. Irvin was shocked by the treatment that the police officer gave Hill despite him complying with them.

While talking on his podcast, the NFL legend claimed that Hill calmly refused to answer the policeman’s questions about his plans and asked for a ticket to make it in time for the game.

Irvin argued that the WR was well within his rights to not answer the policeman’s questions and simply pay a ticket for the violation. He said:

“He was within his rights and the police officer you were wrong for snatching that man out of his car like that and putting him on the ground like that throwing your knee in his back.”

Irvin explained that Hill had every right to only follow the required procedure while remaining silent and the police could only arrest someone if they had a warrant against them in the system.

In this case, Hill gave the officers his license details but refused to answer any questions, which escalated the situation, per Irvin.

The Miami police announced that they started an inquiry against the officer and released his bodycam footage to pacify the enraged football world.

The incident that shocked the NFL world

Hill was stopped by police for rash driving only blocks away from the stadium, where he was taken out of his car, handcuffed, and put on the ground with one officer’s knee on his back.

Multiple bystanders were present including his teammates who stopped and protested the detainment. Hill’s teammate Calais Campbell was detained when he tried to interfere. Both of them were later released and the police officer involved was put under investigation by the department.

Irvin claimed that from the bodycam footage of the incident, it was clear that the officer was angry even before he stopped Hill, and called the whole ordeal an overreaction.

Hill was able to make it in time for the game and had a strong run with 130 yards and 1 touchdown as the team took the victory. After the game, he applauded his teammates for standing up for him and questioned what would have happened if he wasn’t a well-known football player.

From the bodycam video, it was clear that he was detained despite following the officers’ order to present his driving license. The only thing he didn’t do was to entertain the officers’ questions about his day and his life.