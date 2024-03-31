Russell Wilson Resonates With Deion Sanders’ Wisdom as He Prepares to Lead the Steelers

Former Broncos man Russell Wilson has a big journey ahead. After landing in Denver, the five-time back-to-back Pro Bowler failed to show his magic; so far so that the club didn’t even flinch before letting him go, despite the fact that he was carrying a big chunk of cap space with him. Now, he is taking over the helm at Pittsburgh — where the upcoming season will make or break his future in the league. It would be understating it, if one were to say that Wilson has a lot on his plate. But he is hopeful—he is hopeful that he will clinch his rightful place at the top. It has been evident for a while in the wisdom he shares, especially in a recent message from Deion Sanders.

Russell Wilson recently took to his Instagram Stories to once again share a motivational message from the Colorado godfather, Deion Sanders. The central theme of it goes along the lines of “keep making plays.” Even if you feel invisible, overlooked, or your sales aren’t where you want them to be, keep ‘making plays’.

“The light ain’t on you but keep making plays… Nobody’s talking about you, but keep making plays… I know your sales numbers aren’t where your friend is, but keep making plays,” Deion advises. “I know nobody’s talking about you and you’re not on the leaderboard, but baby, keep making plays.“

It’s quite easy to see why Russ would connect with these words of wisdom. A lot has changed in the past few years, and the Super Bowl-winning QB we knew and loved is often overlooked, particularly after his two-year stint in Denver. Questions now linger about his future with the Steelers — a team that goes into the 2024 season with more than one option.

Russell Wilson Set to Compete for the Starting Role

The former Badgers star agreed to a league minimum of a 1-year, $1.21 million deal with his new team. It was basically a steal for the Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin recently made it quite clear that Wilson is leading the race for the starting role, but the rookie QB, Justin Fields, they acquired from the Bears, will also get his chance to compete.

Justin Fields might not have left a dent in the big league in the past few years, but his dual-threat prowess is no secret. On the other hand, Wilson, at the age of 35, isn’t getting any younger. Even Nick Wright of FS1 feels that the veteran QB won’t be kept at the center for long. He believes that Wilson will get a fair chance in the beginning, but by the end of the regular season, it would be Fields who would secure the starting role.

“I do think it will be Russell Wilson Week 1,” Wright said, as per MensJournal. “But as confident as I am that it’ll be Russell in Week 1, I believe it’ll be Justin Week 18 and the weeks leading up to it. I do not think Russell keeps this job, but I think he’ll start with this job on a very short leash.“

Case in point, it’s more than evident that Wilson has to prove his worth to the Black and Gold, a franchise that has consistently fumbled in the postseason. Surely, this will be the season they finally break the bad omen and win it all, especially with quarterbacks of such caliber.