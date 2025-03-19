Colston Loveland NFL Draft 2025: Possible Landing Spots for the Michigan TE

In one of the strongest tight end classes in recent years, Michigan’s Colston Loveland is the near-unanimous No. 2 TE prospect behind Penn State’s Tyler Warren. Loveland won a National Championship with the Wolverines in 2023 and was named First-Team All-Big Ten that same year. In 2024, he recorded 56 receptions (a new school TE record) for 582 yards and five TDs while earning Second-Team All-American honors—despite Michigan’s focus on the run game.

The 20-year-old has all the physical traits an NFL team could ask for. He’s big at 6’6″ and 248 pounds, and he can run pretty fast for his size, putting up a 4.7 time in the 40-yard dash in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft. His background as a high school basketball star makes him a contested catch threat, and his 6’8″ wingspan gives him a ridiculous catch radius.

His movement is fluid, and his route-running is generally crisp. He’s great at finding the soft spots in the zone, can line up all over the formation, and is very rude after the catch. His only issue is play strength, which should improve in an NFL weight room.

His blocking also needs some work, but he’ll be a bona fide weapon as a rookie. With a mid-first-round grade from most NFL draft experts, which team will be the one to pull the trigger on the farm boy from Bliss, Idaho?

3) Denver Broncos – You can never have too many jokers

Everyone knows about Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s wish for a “joker” for his offense. It’s basically a tight end or running back that can be used extensively in the passing game while also lining up all over the formation.

Payton has used guys like Jimmy Graham, Darren Sproles, and Alvin Kamara in such a role previously. Colston Loveland, with his experience playing in-line, in the slot, and out wide for Michigan, seemed a perfect fit for Payton and the Broncos at No. 20.

They have now signed TE Evan Engram, who, if his Twitter post is anything to go off of, believes he will be that joker. However, there is more than one joker in a deck. And, considering how bad the room was last year, there is probably space for another quality receiving tight end at Mile High. Bo Nix loves some short and intermediate throws, so a two-tight-end approach could be productive.

2) Indianapolis Colts – A TE to complete the puzzle

The Colts, who hold the No. 14 pick in the draft, are also in need of a tight end. They targeted their tight ends just 75 times for a target share of just 15.3 percent last year, both fourth-fewest in the NFL. Kylen Granson was their most productive tight end in 2024, with just 183 yards. And anyway, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Aging Mo Alie-Cox remains, but he isn’t suited to be a primary receiving TE1.

MAC is a solid blocker, so he could be a good fit alongside the more receiving-oriented Loveland. Not to mention that the 31-year-old eight-year vet could teach Loveland a thing or two about blocking and the NFL as a whole.

Indy seemingly has its entire weapons cache ready to go with an excellent receiving trio and a top-five RB. All they need is a game-breaking TE like Loveland.

1) Carolina Panthers – A security blanket for Bryce Young

For this scenario to work out, the Panthers would have to reach on Loveland at No. 8. Or, they could trade back into the middle of the first round and take him there. Considering they don’t have their Round 2 pick, they could very well trade back with a team willing to help them recoup that Day 2 value. In that case, Loveland would be a great pick somewhere in the 11-20 range.

They’ve spent boatloads on the offensive line and drafted wide receiver and running back early in the last couple of drafts. It would seem that a big tight end running up the seam is next on the docket.

Neither rookie Ja’Tavion Sanders nor veteran Tommy Tremble topped 350 yards last year. With his reliable hands and innate ability to find soft spots in the zone (think Travis Kelce) Colston Loveland could become QB Bryce Young’s security blanket in a hurry.