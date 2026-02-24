Kurt Warner Believes All Invited QBs Should Throw at the Combine

In the 2024 NFL Combine, the top-rated QB prospect, Caleb Williams, decided not to participate in the throwing drills. Yet, he still got picked number one overall in the draft. The same story continued the next year when Cam Ward opted out of physical drills in the February event, and even then, he got picked No. 1 overall. So, why bother, right?

Well, former NFL QB Kurt Warner, a two-time MVP and Super Bowl champ, believes things shouldn’t be that way. He says, “I personally think everyone should THROW at the combine if invited. This is what you are going to do for a living, so do it anywhere, anytime.”

That said, he also understands why a top-rated pick might want to skip these drills, like Fernando Mendoza this year, who’s poised to go first overall. Prospects like Mendoza have already proven themselves with a Heisman campaign and a Natty win, where he delivered some unreal moments under pressure. A poor performance at the Combine might only hurt his stock now.

Warner says that it’s fine if a prospect like Mendoza skips the drills for those reasons, but he believes the open spots should be given to other QBs looking to boost their draft stock.

“NOW, how about inviting another QB to throw in their place if they opt out!! There are so many guys just hoping for an OPP to throw next to those guys & in front of the scouts! Give someone else an opportunity that won’t get what top picks get!!” Warner explained in his tweet.

Warner even responded to some comments under his post, telling one user that if a prospect skips just the throwing drill, another college QB should get the empty throwing spot. Some youngsters are vying for this opportunity to impress scouts and NFL teams.

Ok, I said I get it, just fill the throwing spot then! From a guy that didn’t get invited I would have given anything to be there and throw, so do that for someone! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 23, 2026

Warner also noted that draft-eligible QBs shouldn’t be afraid of throwing in an unfamiliar environment. That’s what they’ll face every week in the NFL. Even if they aren’t wearing pads at these events, it’s fine, because, as Warner believes, they shouldn’t be afraid to do on the field what they would normally do with pads.

In another tweet about the NFL Combine, Warner argued that 40s and jumps should be removed from QB drills. Instead, he believes the shuttle or 3-cone drill should be emphasized, as it helps scouts evaluate a prospect’s sudden movement and body control. He also said drills such as stop and throw, throw on the move, quick shuffle, and reset and throw should take priority.

I am continually amazed that we still have QBs run 40s & Jump… I can get behind the shuttle or 3 cone drill as it’s about sudden movements & body control… but will never understand how the others correlate to playing QB? Make guys do QB athletic stuff: stop & throw, throw on… — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 24, 2026

To be fair, Warner does have a point. Since top QB prospects are skipping physical drills and focusing more on interviews and other activities, that position has become less interesting at the combine. Now, the attention is mostly on how the top wideouts, RBs, and TEs perform in the 40s and other drills. So maybe the NFL should take some notes from these tweets and make the February event more interesting for fans.