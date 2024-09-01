Nick Wright’s AFC East Predictions: Patriots to Finish Last, Buffalo Bills to Enter The Playoffs

With the NFL season right around the corner, we have the first take on how the AFC East will look in 2024. Nick Wright gave his predictions on the season and why he expects the Patriots to finish dead last.

In the last four seasons, the Bills dominated the division with four postseason appearances and the Dolphins were runner-ups with two postseason appearances. The Jets hoped to turn things around by signing Aaron Rodgers but with 10 losses in 2023, they were unimpressive overall.

Talking on an episode of First Things First, Wright predicted that the Buffalo Bills would lead the charge and would be the only team from the AFC East to make it to the postseason. Bills were a postseason regular in the past few years and the teams that knocked them out went on to play the Super Bowl(The Chiefs in 2023).

He added that the Dolphins were a runner-up contender sheerly because the team’s ‘raw talent’ was overwhelming for some teams to deal with. Talking about the Jets, he was unconvinced about Rodgers‘s ability to make any huge impact and placed the team at number three ahead of the Patriots.

He further explained the reason for picking the New England Patriots to finish last in the division, blaming the team’s indecisiveness on rookie quarterback Drake Maye and an overall lack of quality players. He claimed there wasn’t a single ‘draftable’ fantasy league player in the team:

“They(Patriots) have a good quarterback they hope and because of that they might not play him because they are afraid of what that would do.”

The Patriots were never the same team after Tom Brady left and their quest for a franchise quarterback is still ongoing. This year, the team called on veteran QB Jacoby Brissett and hopes to use his experience to drive the offense while focusing on building a long-term project around Maye.

Wright’s prediction mirrors the events of 2023, as both the Patriots and the Jets have made minimal improvements during the offseason, suggesting they are likely to experience a disappointing season ahead.

The Miami Dolphins’ playoff prospects hinge on Tua Tagovailoa’s performance, while it seems reasonable to assert that the Buffalo Bills are the only team in the division poised to secure a postseason berth with relative ease.

Chris Broussard, however, had contrasting opinions to Wright.

Broussard predicts AFC East standings

The analyst concurred with Wright regarding the Patriots securing the last playoff spot. He noted that if Maye gets playing time, the team could potentially win 5 to 6 games, but ultimately, they remain a bottom-tier squad.

With Jacoby Brissett announced as the starting quarterback and Maye as the backup, the outlook for the Patriots appears challenging to both analysts.

However, he shocked everyone by picking the Jets as the top team in the division, with the Bills and the Dolphins taking the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively. He also had an overly optimistic view of the playoff situation in the AFC East and predicted 3 teams making it to the postseason from the division.

With all 4 teams starting their campaign in Week 1, we will soon find out if Broussard’s ‘wild’ predictions have any weight or not.