“Desperately Wanted to Go Through a Table”: Kylie Kelce Finally Gets Candid About Husband Jason Kelce’s Much Talked About Tailgating With the ‘Mafia’

If there’s one vibrant fanbase in the NFL league — it’s the Bills Mafia. Their table-breaking rituals before games have captivated many, and one of them is apparently the recently retired Eagles center, Jason Kelce. His wife, Kylie, recently appeared on the ‘Good Morning America’ chat show, where she explained the series of events that led to Jason braving the freezing cold weather and celebrating with Bills’ fans shirtless.

Jason was dying for the Bills’ experience — the running through a table with fire, doused with ketchup and mustard experience — but sadly, his top priority for the day didn’t come to fruition. Nevertheless, the former Eagles star had one idea in his pocket — going shirtless and jumping out of the suite window where the Kelces were watching the game. And he did exactly that after his younger brother, Travis Kelce, scored a beautiful touchdown.

Screaming at the top of his lungs, the elder Kelce jumped out among the Bills fans, who were surprisingly happy to have him there. Despite their known rivalry with the Chiefs, Jason’s spirit resonated with many, who were quick to interact with him in the stands.

Kelce even let Kylie know about the stunt he was about the pull, and the latter promptly expressed how it wasn’t a very good idea. In the interview, Jason’s wife revealed how she was not too bothered when he jumped out of the window for the first time. But for the next two times, Kylie asked him to return, recognizing the challenge it posed for the security guards outside, trying to maintain order.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t anything short of a heartfelt experience for both the fans and the future Hall of Famer himself. He was applauded and cheered, and fans are still buzzing about it. Even Kylie has received a lot of love and praise from fans, for keeping her cool and the way she has tried to keep Jason on his best behavior.

Kylie Kelce Finally Shared the Spotlight With Taylor Swift

Ever since Jason’s brother, Travis, got entangled with Taylor Swift, fans have been eager to see her in the same room as Kylie. The 12-time Grammy winner already formed a good connection with Donna and Ed Kelce, Travis and Jason’s parents, and it was about time she met with her boyfriend’s sister-in-law. However, they couldn’t seem to cross their paths, even though Jason’s team met Travis and the Chiefs on the gridiron two months before.

Nevertheless, after almost 4 months, fans finally saw Kylie and Taylor in the same room when the former came to support the Chiefs taking on the Bills. A couple of snaps showed them engaging in a conversation, mere minutes before Jason decided to fill the arena with his war cry.

While Kylie and TayTay met almost 4 months after the latter linked up with Travis, the duo has shown their support for each other on social media, as per US Magazine. Kylie apparently liked a picture of Taylor and Miles’ Teller wife, Keleigh Teller, on Instagram, only a month after liking a post that bashed DeuxMoi for sharing unconfirmed reports about the pop singer.

Kylie Kelce has also developed a fondness for cats, which fans haven’t taken with a grain of salt. As Taylor is a certified cat mom of three, fans even expressed how it’s only a matter of time before she surprises Kylie with a furry feline friend.