“You’ll Never Be Me”: Deion Sanders Roasts Son Shilo in Brutally Honest Rap Video

While Shilo Sanders continues to grind through the uncertainty of NFL free agency, his father decided to remind the world, loudly and unapologetically, that Prime Time never left the spotlight. Deion Sanders recently slipped back into his rapper persona, delivering a barrage of impromptu, brutally confident bars that blurred the line between playful trash talk and classic Prime bravado.

“You know me,” Sanders snaps in the clip. “Ever since the university team, I’m the one who made you famous. You like an old Black Amos.” The lines keep coming, sharper by the second. “Get your daddy, he tryna stunt. You will never be me,” he continues, before doubling down with the kind of self-mythologizing confidence only Deion Sanders can sell. “I’m the man. Still going. I get so cold like it’s snowing… but I’m hot. You the Prime Time? I think not.”

Back in 2024, Sanders reminded fans that his musical side never went away by dropping a remix of his 1994 track Must Be The Money. That version was recorded properly in the studio and laid over Yella Beezy’s Must Be The Money Part 2, blending nostalgia with modern production. Dressed in overalls and a hat, Sanders danced, hyped himself up, and leaned fully into the Prime Time persona that once made him a two-sport icon.

“Got to be the money, people talking about me and hating me every chance they get,” Sanders raps in that track. “Never appreciated and underrated but the best yet. The lights don’t blind me because I’m used to the fame. I’m Prime, been Prime, I am before my time. I’ve been a seven-figure hitter way back since ’89.”

Unlike the Shilo freestyle, that verse also ties directly into his coaching résumé. Sanders references his dominant run at Jackson State before detailing the move that reshaped his public image: bringing his family and program blueprint to Colorado.

Shilo joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent but failed to make the final roster. His release came shortly after a turbulent preseason appearance against the Buffalo Bills, in which he was ejected for throwing a punch at tight end Zach Davidson. Addressing the situation, Shilo said he had been fully focused on football and confirmed that he had officially been waived by Tampa Bay.

Leaning on his faith, Shilo framed the setback as part of a bigger journey. He said the experience would help him grow, regardless of whether another NFL opportunity materializes. While speaking positively about his time with the Buccaneers, he also dropped a revealing hint about what could come next.

The former college standout explained that he has been in touch with his agent and is waiting to see if another opportunity opens up. “If that’s in the NFL, cool,” Shilo said. “But God’s blessed me with a lot of talents to do other things other than play football.”