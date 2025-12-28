Colts Fans Believe Sauce Gardner Brought Bad Luck to the Team

Back in early November, the Indianapolis Colts took a big swing by trading for Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. Indy gave up its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, along with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, to land the defensive weapon, who was picked fourth overall in the 2022 draft. He went on to earn All-Pro honors in both 2022 and 2023, and given that resume, the expensive trade made sense for the dark-horse team. But now, two months later, some are asking if that big swing was actually a miss.

That question has only grown louder in recent weeks. The Colts just became the first team since the 1995 Raiders to miss the playoffs after starting 8-2. They were 7-2 before Gardner arrived. Since then, he has played only two games over the past two months, as the team has been hit hard by injuries.

The offense took the biggest hit when Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon. On defense, Pro Bowl tackle DeForest Buckner is done for the year, and top perimeter corner Charvarius Ward is also out. Indianapolis has lost its last five games, with the final two starts coming from 44-year-old Philip Rivers at quarterback.

So, when fans look back at the price paid for Gardner, especially the two first-round picks that the team could really use in the coming years, it is easy to see why frustration has boiled over.

“Perhaps [Gardner] was the problem? The Jets immediately started playing better without him,” one fan commented, blaming Gardner for the Colts’ collapse. The comment appeared under a post that was trying to sympathize with Gardner, noting how the cornerback wanted a better situation than the lowly Jets, but his new destination has sunk to that same level.

“At least the Jets have their own first round draft pick to look forward to and now they also have ours,” a Colts faithful playfully said.

“You can take the player out of the jets but not the jets out of the player,” a third added.

“The curse travels,” another penned, alongside a picture of former Jets QB Joe Namath holding a Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl III, the last time the Jets won it all. It occurred even before the moon landing.

The Jets curse surely wasn’t the only reason the Colts missed the playoffs this year. They surprised everyone with that 8-2 start and a Danny Dimes dream resurgence, but it was too good to last.

The team should have looked ahead and planned for the long term, as that’s what creates consistent results. If they end up back at the bottom next year, front offices will see their deadline moves as a cautionary tale rather than a blueprint.

The Colts were hoping the Texans would lose to the Chargers on Saturday, which would have given them a fighting chance. But alas. Better luck next season, Indy faithful.