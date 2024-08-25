After a Disastrous Showing Against the Chargers, Emory Hunt Advises Trey Lance to Play in Spring Leagues

Trey Lance had a rough outing in the Cowboys’ final preseason game against the Chargers—throwing five interceptions, including one on the final play near the Los Angeles goal line that led to a 26-19 loss for Dallas. Despite these struggles, it’s been decided that Lance will remain as the third-string quarterback for the Cowboys, baffling many, including Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan.

Following the loss, Hunt proposed a solution for the QB, suggesting that Lance would benefit from more playing time on the field—something he won’t get much of while backing up Prescott in Dallas.

Thus, Hunt suggested that joining a spring league like the USFL or another developmental option could be beneficial for Lance’s development, referencing quarterbacks like Jeff Garcia, who used alternative leagues to improve their skills before making comebacks in the NFL. He said:

“Trey Lance needs to play football… This is where a spring league or spring developmental league by the NFL would do him wonders because he can go out there and throw today.”

Hunt wholeheartedly believes that the former third overall pick’s interceptions were not just errors but a result of opposing defenses predicting his moves and taking advantage of his limited experience—something he must address in the coming years.

Chiming in, Ryan Wilson elaborated on Emory Hunt’s opinion of Trey Lance and looked beyond the 24-year-old’s on-field challenges.

Wilson points out the bigger picture of Lance’s struggles

Ryan Wilson, an NFL draft expert for CBS Sports, pointed out that Lance’s rough preseason display shouldn’t be entirely blamed on him. Instead, the responsibility lies with the decision-maker, Jerry Jones, who put the fourth-year QB in that challenging situation.

Despite having a guaranteed $5 million salary with the Cowboys as the third-string quarterback after Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, this setup might not be conducive to his progress.

On top of that, Wilson noted that Lance’s struggles trace back to his college days at North Dakota State when he lost a year of playing time due to COVID-19:

“We knew about the athleticism and the arm strength, but Trey hadn’t played a ton of football. He’s done some good things athletically, but he still struggles to see open receivers, still struggles to throw the ball on time.”

Moreover, with little to no game reps this season, Wilson also raised doubts about whether Lance can fulfill the expectations of becoming the top-tier starting quarterback many had hoped for.