Ice Cream Shop Trolls Ravens by Introducing “Pay Lamar Jackson” Flavor as the Franchise Continues to Deny Star QB a “Deservedly Hefty” Contract

The Lamar Jackson contract saga is still not over. After almost 2 years of constant back and forth, the Ravens and Jackson have been unable to reach an agreement. This stalemate went into a new phase when the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. However, the only thing that has succeeded in achieving, is further antagonizing Baltimore fans, to extents probably never seen, or tasted, before.

The primary reason why the Ravens have not signed Jackson on a new contract is that Jackson feels he deserves a $200+ million, guaranteed deal. One that the Ravens are not ready to offer, given his injury record. Understandably, the Ravens are only willing to guarantee a part of the contract. However, Jackson feels he is worth much more than what the Ravens are offering.

Local Ice-cream shop pokes Ravens management by releasing a new flavor

The delay on the Ravens’ part to fulfill Jackson’s demand has definitely antagonized a lot of fans. Especially David Alima, a longtime Ravens fan and owner of Charmery ice cream shop. However, instead of taking to social media or writing to the club, he is expressing his anger in a rather innovative way: an ice cream flavor, called “PAY LAMAR”.

According to Alima, the flavor is close to a PAYDAY candy bar, which kind of fits the situation here. In the short video that Alima posted, launching the new flavor, he says, “pay that man his money”, referring to Jackson and his contract renewal problems. While fans in Baltimore will certainly enjoy this new flavor, it may leave a sour taste for the Ravens’ management.

Lamar Jackson fails to find suitable offers to prove his worth to the Ravens

Many fans and analysts predicted that a non-exclusive franchise tag would help Jackson prove his worth in the market to the Ravens. However, things have not gone to plan since the announcement. Instead of teams showing interest in him, numerous QB-short teams have decided not to pursue Jackson as an option.

Now, with the Panthers bagging the #1 draft pick, Jackson’s options seem to be slipping away. Most teams are now opting to either carry on with their existing QBs or have already locked on to a potential candidate to sign. However, all is not lost yet, and Jackson could just find that saving grace before July 17.

