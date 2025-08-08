Colts News: Insider Admits Anthony Richardson’s Injury Loss is Daniel Jones’ Gain Amid QB Battle

Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) and Daniel Jones (17) pass Wednesday, July 23, 2025, during the first day of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. Credit: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the biggest quarterback battles of any NFL team. Outside of Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, they boast a fairly strong roster. If either man can provide competent play, the Colts could legitimately compete for the AFC South crown.

Head coach Shane Steichen gave Richardson the first crack at starting this preseason. Presumably, this meant Richardson was ahead of Jones in their race. Unfortunately, that’s probably not the case anymore. Richardson absorbed a brutal sack from Baltimore Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo. In the process, he appeared to — at minimum — dislocate his right pinky finger.

With Richardson’s injury, Jones got extended run in Baltimore. He didn’t play tremendously, but as Locked on Colts host Zach Hicks discussed on YouTube, Richardson’s latest ailment gives Jones a leg up in his quest for the starting job.

“Daniel Jones puts together an adequate showing… a perfectly Daniel Jones game… some good moments, some bad moments… [but] he does pull ahead in the quarterback competition, mainly due to the health of Anthony Richardson. But he didn’t really put his stamp on it.” – Zach Hicks

Jones completed only 48% (10/21) of his passes for 144 yards during the first half of Indy’s 24-16 loss to the Ravens. Regardless, if the best ability is availability, he has the edge there over Richardson. He’ll see all the first-team reps in training camp if Richardson misses time. After the game, Steichen labeled Richardson as “day-to-day,” according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Jones has failed to make a major impact since being selected with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. His biggest issue has been ball security. Through 70 regular season appearances, he has 47 interceptions and 50 fumbles. No, he didn’t turn the ball over 97 times. But putting it at risk that often is grounds for a benching, which he finally received last season before being released by the New York Giants.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell brought Jones to his roster in November, after his release. The Vikings reportedly attempted to re-sign Jones in free agency, but he elected to join the Colts. He believed he had a better chance to start in 2025 if he did so. Right now, his decision seems justified.

Shane Steichen doesn’t need a superstar to make his offense work. If Jones can limit his turnovers and keep the offense moving, he’ll have success. Indianapolis really just needs him to connect with his talented receiving corps — Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell and tight end Tyler Warren — at a higher clip than Richardson has so far.

Jones’ career completion percentage (64.1%) being nearly 14% higher than Richardson’s (50.6%) indicates he can do that. However, if he can’t shake his turnover woes, he’ll be the backup. Jones’ next opportunity to prove himself comes on Aug. 16, when the Colts host the Green Bay Packers in their second preseason contest.