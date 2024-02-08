Super Bowl Suites: From $25,000 to $55,000 a Seat, Allegiant Stadium’s Twitch Club Suites Are Expensive, Hence Loaded With Food Options

The Super Bowl this weekend is shaping up to be an absolute blockbuster. For starters, we have two of the most dominant teams this season that boast generational talents like Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, and Travis Kelce, to name a few. Off-field, we have performances from music icons — Usher, Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day, and Tiësto — and a potential Taylor Swift appearance.

Keeping all these factors in mind, the tickets for this Super Bowl have been considerably higher than in previous years. As per ticket marketplace Vivid Seats, fans are paying a median of $8,776 per ticket. While this is a pocket-burning price point for most fans, the Super Bowl Suites are priced at net worth-burning prices.

The Super Bowl Suites at the Allegiant Stadium come in different categories. The one suite category that has, however, commanded everyone’s attention is the Twitch Club Suites. GQ Sports recently went to the Allegiant Stadium and spoke to Qiava Martinez – the Chief Sales Officer of the Stadium.

Martinez revealed that the Twitch Club Suites were made specifically for the growing Twitch community and equipped with an ideal streaming atmosphere. The suite provides you with all kinds of top-end food delicacies and beverages, along with a private suite attendant. From sushi boats to stadium fare foods like popcorn, hot dogs, pretzels, tater tots, and beverages, including beer and other types of liquor, you have it all. As per Qiava, the suite is priced from $25,000 to $55,000, varying based on the type of the matchup and yard line.

Spending up to $55,000 for just a single match experience is truly bonkers. But what’s even more bonkers is that this is not the most expensive suite at the Allegiant Stadium.

The Best Super Bowl Suite At The Allegiant Stadium – The Owner’s Suite

The most expensive and undeniably best match viewing experience comes from the Owner’s suite. As the name suggests, the suite is solely reserved for the owners or for individuals who can match the spending capabilities of these “owners”. Placed on the 150-Level of Allegiant Stadium, the Owners Club suites offer 16-20 tickets per suite with endless food and alcohol. The suites also have a bar, kitchenette, and bathroom like any other traditional suite.

From a match-viewing perspective, the Owner’s Suites have the best seats to watch a game. The suite is placed on either side of the 50-yard line, giving you the best view of the match. The seatings are plush with Italian leather and are the only white seats in the entire stadium. The prices for the suite range from $300,000 to $2.5 million.