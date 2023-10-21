Colts Owner Jim Irsay Expresses Discontent With Mark Davis Giving Tom Brady a $350,000,000 Discount to Purchase 10% Stake of the Raiders

Tom Brady has been left hanging as his intent to become the Raiders owner stays up in the air. Amidst much discussion among NFL team owners, Colts owner Jim Irsay expressed concerns about Mark Davis giving the NFL legend a $350,000,000 discount for a 10 percent stake in the Raiders.

In his chat with Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, Colts owner Jim Irsay talked about the roadblocks that stand in the way of Tom Brady becoming an NFL owner. And it starts with Davis trying to rope in Brady for a big discounted price.

Tom Gets to Get a Hefty Discount From Vegas Owner Mark Davis?

Brady has always been a savvy businessman and has previously brought a minority stake in WNBA team Las Vegas Aces which is also owned by Mark Davis. He also has a stake in English Football Club Birmingham City and has also invested in Pickleball. So his interest in buying a stake in the NFL franchise shouldn’t come off as a big surprise.

Despite a lack of on-field success, the Las Vegas Raiders as per Forbes, are valued at $6,200,000,000. They generate a revenue of $729,000,000. According to Colts owner Jim Irasy, buying 10% of the Raiders franchise should cost the buyer around $525,000,000. But it seems the Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn’t agree with the valuation as he is ready to part with 10% of the franchise for only $175,000,000. Looks like Brady might be getting a hell of a sweet deal with a healthy discount of $350,000,000.

Raider owner who previously sold a minority stake in his WNBA side Las Vegas Aces to Brady, recognizes the opportunity of hitching his wagon to Brand Brady.

Jim Irsay Feels Davis is Being Too Generous to Tom Brady

The Colts owner Jim Irsay feels that the Raiders owner is being far too generous to Tom Brady. According to a report, Brady is buying a 10 % stake in the Raiders at just $175,000,000. But the NFL still hasn’t approved the sale and there is no progress as per NBC Sports Mike Florio.

It looks like Brady would have to wait a bit longer to become a minority owner. Colts owner Jim Irsay feels that the offer of $175,000,000 is too low for Brady to get a 10% stake. Talking to the Boston Globe, he says-

“We’re trying to work it through. The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase price from Tom, is the only thing. If reasonable value says … that 10 per cent should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”

The Boston Globe further reported that Brady’s analyst deal with Fox which is slated to begin in 2024 is also standing in the way of Davis’s sale of a stake in the Raiders. It was previously reported that that is a non-issue and not a conflict of interest. There is unlikely to be any resolution or updates on this matter until December when the next NFL stakeholders meeting is supposed to take place.