Commanders CB Jonathan Jones Flies His Plane Back Home as “Wifey’s Having a Baby” (Video)

There was a time when husbands wouldn’t even go into the hospital room while their wives were in labor. But the times have changed. Now, men like to be right beside their life partners, holding their hands, as they go through the grueling process of childbirth. Commanders CB Jonathan Jones took that dedication to a whole other level.

Known for his speed on the field, Jones showcased his speed in the clouds as he flew himself home after receiving news that his wife had gone into labor.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Jones shared the moment with fans, explaining why he suddenly had to leave work. The video shows the cornerback in the cockpit, calmly piloting his own plane back home, as he says, “Heading back home. Wifey’s having a baby.” He also revealed the name of his new baby boy, Joshua Alexander.

“Wife went into labor! Had to leave work and head home in time. Excited to meet the baby! #nfl #aviation #babyboy,” he captioned the clip.

Jones’s love for flying isn’t new. Over the past few years, he’s quietly pursued aviation, logging hours in the cockpit and earning his pilot’s license. Back in June, Jones gave fans another glimpse into this side of his life when he piloted his plane to College Park, Maryland, to meet Commanders fans in person. It was a gesture that earned him admiration across the fanbase.

Jones was able to get his pilot’s license three years ago, and flying is something he really has a passion for off the field.

“I went and looked at the information and took a discovery flight, and I can remember the first time they let me take the controls. It was a feeling like I should have been here before, and I just fell in love with aviation at that point,” he said.

After spending nine seasons with the New England Patriots, Jones now calls Washington his home. As the newest player on the squad, it is yet to be seen how Jones fits into the Commanders’ roster, but his aviation skills have already made him a fan-favorite.