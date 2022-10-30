Jim Harbaugh NFL Career: How Much Money Has the Quarterback Turned Coach Earned?

Jim Harbaugh listens to plays on the field during the Michigan spring game April 2, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Mich Spring Michigan football huddle

Jim Harbaugh is a name to reckon with in the world of the NFL. During his college days which were in the mid-80s, he delivered memorable performances at Michigan and made his way to the National Football League.

He was first roped in by the Chicago Bears in the 1987 draft. Although he struggled in his first couple of seasons, the Bears persisted with him and as a result, he got more game time and enjoyed more success in the years after that.

After working with the Bears for more than half a decade, Jim went to the Indianapolis Colts in 1994 and stayed there till 1997. The talented quarterback then went on to play for a number of teams but wasn’t able to deliver consistent performances.

Jim Harbaugh’s Net Worth

He went to the Baltimore Ravens, then to the San Diego Chargers, then to the Detroit Lions and then finally to the Carolina Panthers. His last season in the NFL turned out to be a forgettable one as the Panthers ended the year with a 1-15 record.

As soon as his stint as a quarterback came to a close, Jim quickly started providing his services as a football coach and looking at his experience and achievements, the Oakland Raiders offered him the Quarterback coaching job in 2022.

After that, Jim diverted his attention towards college football. In 2004, he became the head coach at University of San Diego. Post that, he took the head coach’s position at the University of Stanford in 2007.

Finally in 2011, Jim got the opportunity to become the head coach of an NFL franchise. He guided the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014. In 2015, Harbaugh accepted the head coach’s position at the University of Michigan and continues to serve there.

Without a doubt, Jim has had an illustrious career, both, as a player as well as a coach. His current salary is a whopping $7.5 Million per year. Moreover, his net worth stands at $35 Million at this point.

Without a doubt, Jim has gained a lot of success at the highest level for which he has been handsomely rewarded and looking at how talented and experienced the man is, we can only expect his net worth to grow further in the coming years.

