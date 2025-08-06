“He Is Supporting Her”: Travis Kelce on the Same Page With Taylor Swift Amid Donald Trump’s ‘Hot’ Take

Taylor Swift often finds her name dragged into matters completely unrelated to her. A recent example of this was when President Donald Trump took to his social media website, Truth Social, to praise Sydney Sweeney for her recent American Eagle advertisements.

Right after praising the Euphoria actress for having “the hottest ad,” the POTUS immediately passed a blunt assertion that Taylor Swift is “NO LONGER HOT.” Naturally, the statement landed like a live grenade across social media.

In its aftermath, Swifties looked to Travis Kelce for a reaction, given his high-profile relationship with Swift and his history of being protective of her. But, instead of sparring publicly, the Chiefs TE took a different approach: He let his silence speak volumes.

According to a Daily Mail insider, “Taylor knows exactly how Travis feels about this situation with Trump, and privately they are on the same page.”

The source added that “he is supporting her with continued love and respect, but publicly, Travis is going to let Trump be a sandbag and let it slip by for now.”

The phrase, “let it slip by”, is intentional because Kelce is steering clear of amplifying reality-TV-style headlines and refusing to lend attention to what he presumably regards as baseless provocation. Another close source underscored that “he is looking to take the high road, and only express his frustrations to Taylor and their family.”

Moreover, Kelce’s public persona — steady, grounded, focused on football — provides no platform for political grandstanding. Especially when it risks overshadowing Swift. So maintaining silence makes sense for the NFL TE from all angles.

Speaking of Swift and Kelce, their fans have something else to look forward to this season: The pop star’s proper full-time presence at Chiefs’ games. With the Eras Tour wrapped in December 2024, this NFL season marks her first without the constant demands of global touring.

A People insider confirmed she plans to “attend as many of his games as possible,” shifting their dynamic from flights and red carpets to routine Sunday appearances. But this continuity may have the potential for larger implications.

With Trump known to support the New England Patriots, a hypothetical playoff clash between the Chiefs and Patriots could weave together politics, fandom, and celebrity in one bigger-than-usual NFL storyline.

While the two teams have no regular-season games scheduled, a postseason clash remains a possibility. That is, if Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye live up to their promise.

So could both Swift and Trump end up in the same stadium in the postseason? Only time will tell.

But central to all of this remains Kelce’s unwavering support for his girlfriend. He remains a steadfast anchor in the pop sensation’s corner, choosing to protect rather than parade.