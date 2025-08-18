Commanders News: Trading Options for Brian Robinson Jr. Are Being Explored by Washington

Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs with the football during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to the rookie sensation that is Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders, for the first time in a long time, are fancying their chances at winning an NFC East title. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if Brian Robinson Junior fits the team’s vision for the future.

Thanks to NFL Insider, Jordan Schultz, we now know that the Commanders have been actively shopping the three-year veteran to various teams throughout the offseason. They’ve yet to find a trade partner, but at this point in time, it seems as if it’s only a matter of time before an official announcement is made.

Sources: The #Commanders have been shopping RB Brian Robinson Jr. to teams around the NFL. The former 3rd-round pick out of Alabama is entering the final year of his contract. pic.twitter.com/WKB21BVBZp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 17, 2025

Robinson managed to become a fan favorite in Washington throughout the past several seasons, routinely flashing a level of upside that has been seldomly missed by the team’s other premiere running back, Austin Ekeler. Nevertheless, he’s now on his way out the building.

The team’s newest rusher, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who was a seventh-round draft pick earlier this year, is reportedly enjoying one of the most productive training camps of the offseason. The rookie figures to have done enough to convince the Commanders that they don’t need three viable running backs, and seeing as Robinson is entering the final year of his rookie contract, that makes him the odd man out.

Thankfully, there are plenty of favorable landing spots for the Alabama product.

Potential Trade Candidates for Brian Robinson Jr.

Conveniently enough, one of the most readily apparent trade partners for the Commanders just so happens to reside within their own division. The Dallas Cowboys have been needing a running back for the better part of the last three years, and Robinson could prove to be the perfect short-term solution to that problem.

At 26 years of age, there’s still plenty of gas in Robinson’s tank, and given the fact that he has one year left remaining on his rookie contract, it’d cost next to nothing for Dallas to release him in 2026 should he fail to produce anything meaningful. Although the Cowboys aren’t the only team in Texas that may be in need of a quick fix at the RB position.

The Houston Texans are anything but sure when it comes to the Week 1 availability of their star runner, Joe Mixon. The 29-year-old recently sustained a foot injury that has been the source of speculation for the past several months, and the severity of the injury remains rather unclear.

Likewise, the team’s other veteran rusher, Nick Chubb, is anything but a sure thing at this point in his career. Houston did just spend a fourth-round draft pick on Woody Marks, the former RB1 for the USC Trojans, but that won’t be enough to compensate for this pair of hobbled vets.

In the event that Mixon is unable to suit up for the first several weeks of the season, then Houston may look towards Robinson as a cost-effective RB2 that can help to keep them in the hunt until the former Cincinnati Bengal is able to return. Either way, Robinson figures to see more usage with his next team than he has with the Commanders in recent times.