“Beautiful f**** game today brother”: Kid Cudi shouts out Joe Burrow after Bengals QB revealed his admiration for Hip-Hop star

After a miraculous win in the AFC championship game, Joe Burrow was quick to shout out his idol Kid Cudi. And Cudi reciprocated the love on social media.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

After the game, Burrow revealed his idol Kid Cudi reached out to him earlier in the week and that his life outside of the NFL is getting surreal.

Kid Cudi and Joe Burrow showed love to each other after the AFC Championship game.

Sunday was Kid Cudi’s birthday and he took to Twitter to say that the Bengals’ win was the “best birthday gift ever to be honest.”

Burrow mentioned that Kid Cudi reached out to him earlier in the week.

“The situation that I’m in socially doesn’t really feel real to me. Because, you know, in my head I’m just the same ol’ guy. One of my idols growing up, Kid Cudi, reached out to me yesterday.”

“You’ve got LeBron [James] tweeting at me or whatever you said it was … That part is surreal. The football part, not so much. That stuff is crazy.”

Joe Burrow says Kid Cudi, originally from Ohio, was one of his idols growing up and still listens to his music before every game. The rapper reached out to Burrow before yesterday’s win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/V7uHgHGcn7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2022

And the Cudi retweeted a video of Burrow showing his admiration for the Super Bowl-bound young stud.

Man this has to be the illest shit ever✌🏾💖 😭 beautiful fuckin game today brother!! https://t.co/W1nIe2qPhF — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) January 31, 2022

The Bengals matched the Championship record for the biggest comeback in NFL history. Cincinnati trailed 21-3 at one point in the second quarter and appeared to be out of the game. But came back with solid team performance to take a 27-24 lead. The game eventually went onto overtime. And despite losing the coin toss, the Bengals miraculously caused a stop and then Burrow led the offence down the field to set up a Evan McPherson winner.

