Eminem Corrects His Erroneous Response To Lions Clinching the NFC North Title After 29 Years

The Christmas Eve game came with a deserving and hard-earned gift for the Detroit Lions as they clinched the NFC North title for the first time in 29 years. However, the moment was so huge for the team that even the die-hard Lions fan Eminem couldn’t help but share the feeling with others.

In his latest tweet on X, Eminem expressed his joy by hyping up the moment in a way that made fans squint their eyes out of curiosity.

Moments after the Lions defeated the Vikings by 30-24 at the U.S. Bank Stadium, the iconic rapper took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to tweet, “Lions I did it,” ending the short message with a bunch of exclamation marks.

This prompted fans to ask the reason behind the tweet. “What did you do exactly?” one fan asked. While DraftKings Sportsbook hilariously responded by quoting the tweet and adding, “When you bet on the Lions and they win.”

Eminem Corrects His Tweet Celebrating the Lions Win

The tweet then later turned out to be a typo and not just another Eminem-style response, as just two minutes after the tweet, the Detroit-based legend commented on it by mentioning, “WE did it dammit still figuring out how 2 use this thing.”

However, two minutes was just enough for the Internet to amuse themselves. By the time Eminem corrected his erroneous response, his fans were already buzzing with hilarious comments.

One fan stated, “Rappers be like “still figuring out how 2 use this thing” trying to act like they don’t be on Twitter meanwhile they got like 3 burner accounts.”

While another fan said, “15 years and Marshall still learning how to use Twitter.”

It’s been no secret that Eminem has always been a Lions fan. And for someone who has spent a lot of time in his youth in Detroit, the Lions clinching the division title has been a day to look forward to especially when it is a three-decade-long wait.

To put things in perspective, the last time the Lions clinched the division title, Eminem was just 21 years old. Or even more interestingly, it was the time when Michael Jordan retired after his first three-peat, or when the first Jurassic Park movie rolled out in theatres, or when gas prices were just $1.11 per Gallon.