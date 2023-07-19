$60,000,000 Worth Aaron Donald Once Revealed Why He Invested Big in ‘Ready Nutrition’, Which Crossed $100,000,000 in Sales in 2020

Aaron Donald is considered to be one of the most intimidating players in the world of football. Hence, it doesn’t come as a surprise that he has amassed a massive net worth of $60,000,000 by playing at the highest level. Moreover, putting his hard earned money to best use, Aaron once made a humongous investment in ‘Ready Nutrition’.

Advertisement

Donald had put his money into Ready Nutrition in 2019. The startup is owned by founder and President Pat Cavanaugh, formerly a football and basketball player at Pittsburgh. Reportedly, their sales crossed the $100,000,000 mark in 2020, which must have made Aaron extremely happy.

Advertisement

Aaron’s Investment in Ready Nutrition

As an ambitious individual, Aaron harbors aspirations to effectuate meaningful change through his actions. As per Forbes, back in 2019, Aaron Donald enthusiastically talked about his keen interest in Ready Nutrition, suggesting that he wholeheartedly believes in the potential of the brand.

“I’ve looked at hundreds of brand partnerships over the past couple of years and have found very few that match my standards and interests in making a difference in a global community,” Aaron had said in a statement.

The founder and president Pat Cavanaugh is also one of the most important factors why Aaron wanted to invest in the brand. Aaron shares his beliefs with Pat and wants to build a legacy with him. Per si.com/sportsbusiness, Aaron explained that his investment meant working with Pat, who he admired for his mindset:

“The fact that Pat, also a Pitt guy, shares the same mindset about hard work and helping others, and runs the business with that mindset every day, made Ready the perfect fit for me.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CIFT/status/1083410673902735360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In accordance with Aaron and Pat’s aspirations, the business, per Forbes, surpassed the threshold of $100,000,000 in sales in 2020. It seemed like a formidable goal until being realized in 2020. Notably, this remarkable achievement is attributed to a collaborative effort, bringing Giannis Antetokounmpo onboard. The illustrious NBA superstar Giannis had also mentioned “shared mentality” and his intention to work with Pat behind his collaboration with the brand.

Ready Nutrition: Brand Fueled by NBA and NFL Superstars

Ready Nutrition is an initiative to develop a nutrition brand by Pat Cavanaugh and the Rams’ Beast Aaron Donald as co-owners. According to Front Office Sports, the collaboration with Antetokounmpo is one of the biggest star collaborations that steered the growth in sales for the company.

The nutrition sports drink brand has performed exceptionally well, driven by the valuable inputs of two esteemed sportspersons, igniting a profound sense of purpose. Initially focused on local markets, such as Cleveland, Columbus, and Pittsburgh, the company’s national campaigns have yielded tremendous results. This is obviously marked by impressive sales figures and financial success.

What distinguishes this brand is the commitment to building a product with thoughtfulness and innovation. Additionally, their journey stands as a shining example of purpose-driven branding, and serving the consumers what they expect from them.