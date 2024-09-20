Kay Adams Openly Sides With Joe Burrow’s Bengals To Win the Super Bowl

Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The majority of NFL fans today have gained a dislike for the Chiefs courtesy of their unparalleled consistency in winning big games. After all, why would any team support Patrick Mahomes & Co. to do the historic three-peat over themselves? Thus it was no wonder to see popular NFL broadcaster Kay Adams openly choose the Bengals over the Chiefs.

Kay Adams recently appeared on “The 25 10 Show” where she was asked to predict the Chiefs’ three-peat chances. But to the surprise of many, the broadcaster broke her neutral stance and stated that she’d instead wish it were the Bengals who’d win the Super Bowl this year.

“I mean, I want to see the Bengals do it,” said Adams.

When asked why Bengals, Adams revealed that there is no constructive reasoning behind it. She revealed that in the buildup towards the 2022 season, she was the only broadcaster who openly picked them as a contender which came out to be true.

While Joe Burrow & Co. didn’t secure the trophy that year, her surprise prediction coming that close to fruition made her support the Bengals henceforth.

But what about now, asked the host. In reply, Kay maintained the same positivity. She argued that with Tee Higgins returning soon and Joe Burrow having the best O-line [of recent years] at his disposal, the Bengals would eventually click as the season progresses.

Interestingly, she added that Burrow & Co’s last week encounter with the Chiefs gave her confidence due to the circumstances under which the Chiefs barely got the victory.

“I think Tee Higgins not being there was a big deal… [but] I think their O-line’s actually the best that Joe’s had, so I think they’ll get it together… I mean last week against the Chiefs… that gave me confidence.”

While for Kay, hopes are higher than the ceiling when it comes to the Bengals but realistically speaking she predicted that it would come down to the Eagles and the Chiefs once again.

Kay Adams Predicts the Eagles to Win the Super Bowl This Year

After the disappointing end to last season, the Eagles have started this season on an indifferent note. With a win and a loss to their name so far, the Eagles haven’t started their campaign in a dominating fashion so far. Moreover, with Cam Jurgens not shining into a position he has been shoehorned to emulate Jason Kelce, the Eagles have a lot to figure out this season.

Hence it was certainly an eyebrow-raiser when Kay Adams picked the Eagles as a Super Bowl contender with the Chiefs this season. As good as Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley’s partnership appears to be, their connection with coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t come into full effect.

As the season picks up momentum, it will be seen which team out of the three oils their cogs well to make it to the end of the season.