Deion Sanders Proposes a Legal Alternative to the Illegal Move of Fining Kids Over Missed Practice; “Quickest Way to Your Heart is Through Your Pocket”

SPORTS-FBC-ENGEL-COLUMN-FT Colorado hiring Deion Sanders as its head football coach has, thus far, had trickle down impact on other Black coaches who aspire to be head coaches.

We all know Deion Sanders doesn’t shy away from addressing challenges, which he shouldn’t, especially after the latter part of the 2023 season. Coach Prime stressed the need to practice with the same intensity as desired on the field. Recounting his own experience playing in Atlanta, he highlighted there were times when he did not get the game plan card but because he studied the game plans properly, he knew what to do when they ran routes in practice.

Advertisement

Sanders shared an intriguing detail about a “fine system” implemented during his playing days, where players had to contribute money to the coach for mistakes in practice. He believed this approach instilled accountability and made players more attentive.

The Colorado HC recently shared valuable insights on his son Deion Sanders Jr.’s YouTube page, “Well Off Media,” while addressing his team during the first meeting in 2024. Coach Prime noted the importance of readiness for the Colorado team and staff, pointing out the need to face ‘the good, the bad, and the ugly.’

Advertisement

“The quickest way to your heart is through your pockets. So, you defensive leaders, I know I’m looking at one right now, you handle your room. Linebackers, you handle your room. Secondary, handle your room. Quarterbacks, handle your room and receiver, you handle yours”

Prime Time acknowledged the changed landscape with players receiving compensation through NIL deals and called the traditional fine system impractical in this era. He clarified the legal constraints of implementing such fines and urged each department in the team to internalize the principles and manage their spaces.

Encouraging player leadership, he went around the room, prompting individuals to raise their hands if willing to lead their position room during practice. While addressing his team for the first time since their season ended, he also gave details on the rebuild the team is going through.

Deion Sanders Reveals The Need For An Experienced Defensive Coordinator

Deion Sanders also addressed the reason behind the absence of coordinators on the team. He elaborated that he hasn’t made hasty decisions for now and is carefully selecting individuals who could help him elevate the team. He said,

Advertisement

“Instead of being hasty, I rather be right. Because you deserve it. We are going to get somebody that can make sure you have all the possibilities going to the next level.”

Deion feels that the search for an experienced defensive coordinator will not only propel players to the next level but will also put them into the NFL spotlight. Moreover, with the NFL regular season and college football season done for the time being, it can prove to be a ‘money in the bank’ situation for the NFL Hall of Famer.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/247Sports/status/1612910759398219782?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Deion Sanders has confirmed coaching changes for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024. Pat Shurmur remains the offensive coordinator despite a winless run. Brett Bartolone transitioned to tight ends coach, and Jason Phillips assumed the role of wide receivers coach.

These moves indicate a strategic shift for Colorado in the upcoming season. The Buffaloes’ defense and offensive line would have to shoulder the responsibility in the upcoming season. It would be a shift from what fans felt, a season of hope to a season of expectation in Boulder.

While the team didn’t make the College Football Playoff or a bowl game, it aims to make a lasting impact beyond flashy celebrations and headlines next season. There are some new strategies Coach Prime would like to employ this season. Will these finally help Colorado grab the elusive playoff spot or are we in for another disappointing year?