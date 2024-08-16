Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels Aims To Achieve the Billionaire Status Like Tom Brady and Jay-Z

Jul 26, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks with the media after morning practice on day three of training camp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Is there any football player who wouldn’t want to be like Tom Brady? Add the ambition to make serious money, and you’ve got Jay-Z in the icon mix too. For Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels, both of these icons are at the top of his list for inspiration and aspiration.

Fresh off a Heisman-winning year, Daniels had the opportunity to have a lunch with Tom Brady and Jay-Z. It isn’t hard to imagine that the experience was once in a lifetime opportunity for any budding athlete, let alone Daniels.

So as he was asked about the highlights of the meal and what he got from it on the ‘Best of Both Worlds With Flau’Jae’, Daniels presented his two cents. According to the Commanders quarterback, he isn’t just aiming to dominate on the field. In fact, he’s got his eyes set on becoming a billionaire, just like his idols.

“I mean, you feel me, J and Tom, like that’s greatness right there… they both billionaires, so I’m trying to get there too,” Daniels shared.

Jayden Daniels is certainly one to value the wisdom that they shared about life, not just about the game.

When it comes to choosing between a dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000, Daniels didn’t hesitate. “I’m picking the dinner with Jay,” he said.

For the LSU Tigers standout, money doesn’t stand a chance against the importance of the knowledge he could gain from such a meeting. He understands that there’s only a few people who’ve done what the legendary rapper has done and his wisdom is truly unmatched.

With such high aspirations and the drive, it truly appears that Daniels is not just thinking about his NFL career, he already has a holistic view of his life and an aim to reach for the stars. But it seems there are a few hurdles on the way. Not getting to attend the coveted White Party being one of them.

Jayden Daniels Missed the Opportunity to Attend the White Party

Jayden Daniels who is clearly awestruck by Jay-Z and Tom Brady’s success stories, had a golden ticket to one of the most exclusive events. Reportedly, Daniels was invited to the White Party which he confirmed on the podcast.And for those who might not be aware, the White Party is a gathering of the most elite figures throughout. But guess what? He turned it down!

Despite getting a chance to rub shoulders with some of the most successful people on the planet, Daniels passed on the invite. When asked why he didn’t go, he casually said,

“He did invite me to the white party, I ain’t go this year though.” And when pressed further, his response was, “We can go next year.”

Jayden Daniels certainly knows how to play it cool! But, the Commanders quarterback clearly knows that there’s always another opportunity on the horizon. When he is aiming to be in the billionaire club like Tom Brady and Jay-Z, there’s no rush. He’s got his eyes on the bigger picture, and maybe next year, he’ll make that appearance.