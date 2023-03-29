Controversy King Jerry Jones at the Center of Another Lawsuit After His Alleged Daughter Sues Him for Defamation

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not a stranger to criticism and controversies. The 80-year-old sporting tycoon isn’t really the most liked personality out there. However, his image seems to be tanking even more in the last couple of years. This comes in the wake of 2 lawsuits filed against him in 2 years, both from the same person: a woman claiming to be his daughter.

The issue first came into the spotlight when Alexandra Davis, a Congressional aide, filed a paternity lawsuit in 2022. She claimed that Jones paid her an obscene amount of money to keep her from claiming he was her father, and that she only sought recognition as his daughter through the lawsuit. However, things seem to have taken a drastic change from that point.

Jerry Jones is being accused of defaming his alleged daughter’s character

Davis filed a federal defamation lawsuit in Texarkana, Texas, against Jones and two of his associates. The others included in the lawsuit are Jones’ friend and Arkansas lawyer Donald T. Jack Jr., and Jones’ communications consultant Jim Wilkinson. Davis is claiming that the three men have actively engaged in a campaign to defile her image and credibility in the eyes of the public.

“Rather than acknowledging his child, or even taking the opportunity to get to know his child, my father, and his associates have publicly smeared my reputation and intentions,” Davis says, through her lawyers. “I have been falsely accused of a ‘shakedown’ and ‘extortion’. In reality, I am a daughter who simply wants to acknowledge her father without fear of retribution.”

Jones could be deciding the future of the Commanders in the midst of lawsuits

While the carnage from the lawsuits rages all around him, he and the rest of the NFL owners could very well be deciding the future of the Washington Commanders. There has been a lot of talk about forcibly removing Dan Snyder as an owner from the league. The Snyders have started considering offers for the team. Though, the lack of any significant progress might just prompt the rest of the owners to take action.

Jones is already in a tight spot with his team, having recently let go of Ezekiel Elliott. He is undoubtedly searching for a PR win that costs a fraction of what Elliott did. However, personalities like Odell Beckham Jr., though at their cheapest right now, are more interested in playing for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. How will Jones pull back from this? Did the Cowboys make the right call releasing Elliott?