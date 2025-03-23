“I Went Straight to the BMW Store”: Puka Nacua Reflects on His First Purchase With the NFL Paycheck

Every kid who picks up a football dreams of playing at the professional level, but only a small percentage ever make it. Along the way, many aspiring athletes create a wish list of things they hope to buy once they get their first paycheck. While college athletes today can earn big money through NIL deals, that luxury is mostly reserved for top-tier stars—not late-round picks like Puka Nacua.

Advertisement

Drafted 177th overall by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Nacua had his own wish list, but he had to wait before checking anything off. The Rams didn’t pay him until June, after OTAs and minicamp had wrapped up. When he finally received his first $150,000 paycheck, he wasted no time—he headed straight to a BMW showroom.

However, a BMW wasn’t his original dream car. Nacua initially had his sights set on a Mercedes GLE, a popular choice in Los Angeles. But after seeing so many people driving the same car, he decided he wanted something that would help him stand out. So what was his choice of wheels?

“I went straight to the BMW store in Salt Lake and I went and got the BMW XM. They are hybrid like v8. When I got here. everybody in California drives a GLE and I’m like that’s the car I want. It looks so nice. Then I’m like everybody got it and I don’t want to get like a bright pink. I don’t want people to know what kind of car I drive. So I got a BMW.”

Looking back, Nacua believes he made the right decision. He loves his BMW and everything it has to offer. More than just a car, it’s a symbol of his journey—it reminds him that he’s officially a professional football player living his dream with the Rams.

After that big purchase, Nacua had to rein in his spending. NFL teams typically pay players only during the season—usually two days after game day—meaning they receive a paycheck every week throughout the season but nothing for a large part of the offseason. Players have to be smart with their money, making sure their earnings last year-round.

With that in mind, Puka became more mindful of his spending. He avoided dining at expensive restaurants after games, not wanting to blow through his money too quickly.

But at one point, worrying about paychecks was the least of his concerns—especially on draft day, when he feared his NFL dream was slipping away.

Puka Nacua’s draft experience

The Rams’ star wideout believed his name would be called on Day 2 of the draft, possibly in the second or third round. Instead of dwelling on it, he stayed focused, training in Orange County alongside top prospects like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, hoping for the call that would change his life.

Puka Nacua remained optimistic but knew patience was key. His Combine performance was limited due to injury, and his Pro Day didn’t go as well as he’d hoped. Still, he kept his head down and waited, surrounded by family, glued to the TV, eager to hear his name.

As receivers kept coming off the board ahead of him, anxiety crept in. When Day 3 arrived, Nacua constantly checked his phone, hoping for good news. The Titans called, but only to tell him they might draft him. The Bengals did the same. Neither team followed up.

By the fifth round, the nerves were real. Puka stayed in his room, trying to distract himself while still keeping one eye on the TV and the other on his phone. Then, suddenly, it rang—a Thousand Oaks number. It was the Rams. Les Snead delivered the words he had been waiting for: they were drafting him. Relief washed over him, and the weight of uncertainty finally lifted.

“I thought I was going to be at least in the data two. I had some injuries. I was kind of hurt so I didn’t do all the stuff at the Combine. We got an AirBnb. I got my family over there. We’ve been watching every day. I’m checking my phone every minute. And then Saturday happened which was the last day. Then I get a call. I pick it up and Mr Sneed’s on the phone. He was like- hey, Puka how are you doing? I’m like my life is good. He was like-hopefully we can make it better. I’m like hell yeah.”

It was the journey that had finally reached its destination and it took a lot of hard work and sacrifices from his family and himself to achieve that. The Rams wideout remained grateful and felt blessed that the franchise took him.

Puca Nacua was one of the finds of the 2023 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he had 105 receptions (highest for a rookie) and amassed 1486 yards with 6 touchdowns. Injuries plagued him in his 2nd season and he played only 11 matches. However, he still managed to get 990 yards on 79 catches and three TDs. The next season will be even bigger for him, with Stafford staying in LA and he will be his WR1. Cooper Kupp is no longer there and he has some big shoes to fill.