“They Don’t Care About Your Work-Life Balance”: Analyst Reckons Puka Nacua Made a Blunder by Revealing His ‘Early Retirement’ Plan

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; NFL Network reporter Jamie Erdahl interviews Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At just 23, retirement is the last thing on most athletes’ minds. But LA Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua isn’t like most — he’s already eyeing the finish line.

Advertisement

The BYU alum recently appeared on the Join the Lobby podcast, where he announced his plans to retire at the age of 30 for two reasons. First, Nacua, like his former teammate Aaron Donald, wanted to walk away in his prime. “I know I want to retire at the age of 30,” Nacua said. “I think of Aaron Donald—to go out at the top, I think it would be super cool.”

Secondly, his decision is rooted in family. As the second youngest of five siblings, he dreams of having a big family of his own and staying physically able to enjoy life with them. With injuries already piling up early in his career, including a knee injury last year, he’s mindful of what football can take from a player’s body.

But while Puka’s sentiment may be understandable, NFL analysts Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright believe the young receiver just made a critical mistake. One that could impact his career long before he hangs up his cleats.

Reacting to the 23-year-old’s comments, the veteran NFL analyst didn’t hold back, warning him that the NFL is not the place to discuss work-life balance.

“Some things you got to keep to yourself—you just don’t say out loud,” Cowherd said on The Herd. “I have more contacts in the NFL than any league by far. They do not care about your work-life balance.”

Cowherd then pointed out that by saying this publicly, Nacua might have unknowingly fast-tracked his own replacement.

“By next year, the Rams will be drafting a number one receiver. They don’t care. They don’t want to hear it,” he warned. “It also introduces questions that you don’t need. Let’s say he has a bad year—‘Oh well, he’s not really committed. He’s already talking retirement!’”

Cowherd also referenced Aaron Rodgers’ infamous “90% retired” comment from 2023, noting how early retirement discussions often start long before they’re publicly revealed publicly.

“If he said it out loud now, that means in 2021, he was already thinking it or telling people privately… That’s how it works.”

Though Wright didn’t paint as grim of a picture as Cowherd did, he also argued that Puca Nacua’s statement had no upside.

“I think he’s young enough, and 30 is far enough away, that I don’t think it’s a huge deal… But do I agree that there is very little benefit to him for saying that? Yes. I don’t see the benefit. I don’t see what he gains from saying that.”

What Wright did fear, however, was seeing how certain comments from players have stuck with them forever.

From Cam Newton wanting to be known more as an entertainer and icon to Trevor Lawrence’s bold stance that he isn’t defined by football, Wright argued that footballers have made questionable statements in this “over-sharing era” — which, unfortunately, has become a significant part of their legacy.

Notably, Nacua’s knee injury last year limited him to 11 games. Despite that, he still impressed with 79 catches for 990 yards and 10 total touchdowns. If injuries persist, Wright and Cowherd wouldn’t be wrong in saying the Rams might start looking for his replacement.